Annu Kapoor Searches Celebrities For Posting Vacation Photos Amid COVID-19 Crisis; compares them to “ eating a heavy meal in front of starving people ”

After Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shruti Haasan and Shruti Seth, versatile Bollywood actor, Annu Kapoor, who is known for her performances in films like Vicky Donor, Jolly LLB 2, Khuda Haafiz and others, took a jibe on the celebrities of Bollywood for posting their exotic vacation photos in the midst of the pandemic crisis. The actor has said he has no objection to the stars going on vacation, but is against them for posting it on social media. He even tweeted last month, I humbly call on the rich and famous from all walks of life and media not to post their photos on vacation in exotic locations when most of the world is suffering from a pandemic. Kisi ko jalaa ke majloomon ki baddua kyun lena (Why draw the curse of the oppressed by making them jealous)?

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor shared his strong opinion and said: Aap bilkul bhukhe ke saamne 56 bhog ki thaali leke kha rahe ho yaar! Maalum hai aap offers kar sakte ho, maalum hai aap paisewale ho, maalum hai khubsoorat badan hai aapka. Aur iske alawa aur kya numaish kar sakte ho? Achcha nahi lagta. Ek German term hai – kitsch (it's like eating a big meal in front of starving people. We know you are rich and you can afford it, we know you have a great body. What can you do show other? There is a German term called kitsch). It means art in bad taste. He also said celebrities should be sensitive and empathize.

Besides calling the celebrities, he also criticized people, who looked at their vacation photos as he said, Taali dono haath se bajti hai (you can't clap with one hand).

