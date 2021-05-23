Bob Dylan at 80, Small Town Minnesota Celebrates Famous Son | Bob dylan

Bob dylans the first single from 1962 began: I got confused with confusion; man, that’s a-kill me. He is yet to turn 80 on Monday, and America’s preeminent roots music custodian, with his traditions of storytelling and protest, is set to be celebrated with a public avalanche of events, programs and tributes.

The occasion will be marked in his hometown of Hibbing, Minnesota where, inspired by the sounds of country music and blues drifting from the south on AM radio, he wrote in his high school yearbook that his ambition was to join Little Richard. The County of St Louis, in which Hibbing sits, issued a proclamation proclaiming a year of Dylan celebration.

Minnesota Star Tribune listed 80 things about the local boy; Folk Radio UK works a livestream called Dignity, with tributes from an international line-up of musicians.

In addition to what by some estimates 100 Dylan College Courses and 2,000 Dylan Books, there is a new set of podcasts, including Jokermen, and a BBC Radio Four series, It Aint Me Youre Looking For: Bob Dylan at 80.

Dylan (center), 17, with friends at summer camp in 1957. Photograph: AFP / Getty Images

This weekend, the Tulsa University Institute for Bob Dylan Studies, where some of his archives are kept, will host Dylan @ 80: Virtual conference. Included among the seminars is Dylan as an inspiration for a sex therapist.

The intensely private musician, however, may not recognize his milestone, just as he did not respond to the Swedish academies’ award for the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016. A committee member criticized Dylan for being rude and arrogant. as the musician continued his tour stops in Tulsa, Phoenix and Albuquerque. As Jean-Paul Sartre noted when he was appointed, a writer must refuse to allow himself to be transformed into an institution. But that hasn’t stopped others from trying.

He was one step ahead by cosmic gift and stood aside, says Danny Fields, the New York music figure, who formed his impressions through the lens of friends who loved Dylan among them Edie Sedgwick, Nico and Gloria Stavers, who was the lover of Lenny Bruces, editor-in-chief of 16 magazine and one of the early supporters of Dylan who asked the president of Columbia Records to send the kid to get him on file in case he became anything.

His friends were mostly women, I don’t think he had a lot of friends, Fields recalls. He wanted to identify with musicians. It’s a harder thing to crack than to say, I’m a poet. And his manager would say, well, you don’t wanna be with the fags in town [at Andy Warhols Factory], you want to be with downtown folkies and bluesies.

Dylan performing at a music festival in France in 2012. Photograph: Fred Tanneau / AFP / Getty Images

Stavers observed Dylan three years later reading William Blake We Are Made To Believe A Lie / When We See With, Not Through Eyes and William Burroughs. Spending time in upstate Woodstock, she wrote, he visits his neighbors’ children, climbs trees and takes long walks. In Greenwich Village nightclubs, she said, he had a slightly puzzled smile on her face, watching her silently from a corner.

Yet there are decades of Dylan mythology to be undone, self-created or accumulated under the pressure of idolization and questioning. I don’t think the interview with the interviewers was helpful to him, says Fields. They did not open the doors to his own consciousness, so he had nothing to gain.

At the end of last year, Dylan relinquished control of around 600 songs in exchange for around $ 300 million. His recent album, Rough and turbulent ways, has been reviewed by NME as arguably his greatest poetic statement to date, suggesting that, far from slowing down, the decade might look like the old recording, on tour, releasing archival recordings, compiling the Theme Time Radio Time show, supporting interests Dylan would own a boxing gym in Malibu and follow his wandering spirit.

In 2009, a woman reported a man, wet and wearing a hoodie, in abandoned land in Long Beach, New Jersey. It was Dylan taking the air, curious, in search of inspiration, lost or maybe all four. It’s gonna take 100 years before they understand me! Dylan claimed it once. To whom alone Happy Birthday, Bob is appropriate.