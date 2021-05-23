Five Bollywood Movie Dialogs That Will Help You Prep For The Week





Bollywood has inspired us in many ways but especially with their dialogues that leave an imprint. Today we brought a list of dialogues that will make you want to recover next week.

India is experiencing a lockdown due to the rapid increase in cases of coronavirus and the black fungus, which is even more deadly and is spreading to many states. Indians were also forced to stay indoors, like last year, after a lockdown was imposed by the respective state governments. The lockdown is clearly affecting the mental health of many people. But hope is an important thing and we must never lose it. Bollywood is often seen as a land of dreams, aspirations, hopes and inspiration. Several films have inspired us in our lives either through their script, their acting, or more often from their dialogues. Zindagi Jeene Ke Do Hi Tarike Hote HainEk Jo Ho Raha Hai Hone Do, Bardaasht Karte Jao Ya Phir Jimmedari Uthao Usse Badalne Ki is the popular dialogue from the famous movie Rang De Basanti. This dialogue has a lasting impact on the minds of viewers. Many of these dialogues gave the right amount of inspiration. From Ranveer Singhs Apna Time Aayega in Gully Boy to Barfi, these Bollywood blockbusters have entertained and also provided some memorable one-liners that will cheer you up for the week ahead. Here we have compiled five dialogues for you. Looked: 1. Dear Zindagi – Don’t let the past blackmail your present to ruin a bright future Directed by Gauri Shinde, the film stars Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles. The story is that of an aspiring cinematographer who is turned upside down by his life. She meets a free-spirited psychologist who helps her gain a new perspective on her life. The film received good reviews from audiences because it is also about mental health. 2. Barfi — Life mein sabse bada risk hota hai risk nahi lena The film, directed by Anurag Basu, was released in 2012. It left a mark on the minds of audiences. From its dialogues, its songs, to the story, the film has everything to watch. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Ileana D “Cruz in the lead roles, with Saurabh Shukla, Ashish Vidyarthi, Jisshu Sengupta and Roopa Ganguly in the supporting roles. The film has received critical acclaim for its performances, its direction, screenplay and cinematography, music The film was one of the highest grossing Bollywood films of 2012 in India and abroad. 3. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara – Insaan ka kartavya hota hai koshish karna. Kaamyabi, nakaamyabi sab uske haath mein hai The name of the movie only says you only live once so why make it boring. A film released in 2011 was directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin. The story shows three childhood friends who get together for a three-week road trip. During the trip, each friend chooses a dangerous sport for the group to participate in. 4. Super 30 – Aaj raja ka beta raja nahi banega … raja wohi banega joh haqdaar hoga The film is a biopic of world renowned math teacher and educator Anand Kumar and his teaching institute. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur, Nandish Sandhu, Amit Sadh, Virendra Saxena, Pankaj Tripathi and Aditya Srivastava in key roles. 5. Bharat – Ummeed, Hope Duniya Ki Sabse Badi Takat Hai or Isi Takat Ne Hum Sub Ko Zinda Rakha Hai Salman Khan’s star film might not have an inspiring storyline, but the film’s dialogue was sure to be. Like this one about hope, there is a powerful dialogue. You should never lose hope in your life. The film stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff. Tabu makes a friendly appearance. Read also:Alia Bhatt is teaming up with Ram Charan again for a big project after RRR? Do you have any experience or advice related to COVID? Chat and share on PINKVILLA Rooms. X

