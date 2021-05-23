The unlikely places in Berkshire you might see in a Hollywood blockbuster





Berkshire has a rich history when it comes to the world of on-screen entertainment. From Hollywood blockbusters to hard-hitting dramas and even a Carry On movie, fantastic movies have been filmed here. For film crews looking for the perfect location to film, Berkshire Film Office has 40 suggested locations, doubling for everything from London to vintage settings. Below we’ve listed the spots available for filming in Berkshire that you may have missed onscreen. Let us know in the comments below if you’ve spotted any in blockbusters! The Curve, Slough The Curve is Sloughs’ iconic library and cultural center. Right in the heart of the city, The Curve has a library, café, gallery, museum, community learning spaces and more. This means that although it is a beautiful day, it is also perfect for filming as there is so much space and culture. The Berkshire Film Office offers this one for film crews looking for entertainment facilities, modern buildings and a place to double as London. Slough Ice Arena We can imagine a cheesy romantic comedy filmed here; two love interests holding hands on the ice. Slough Ice Arena is also perfect for any beginner or seasoned skater, and is also home to a well-equipped gym, a brand new climbing wall, a dedicated Clip n Climb wall and a brand new cafe.



The nature discovery center A great day out for the whole family and a great place to film. The West Berkshire center is full of interactive wildlife and natural history exhibits and has a network of trails ranging from small family walks to longer trails. There is plenty of different wildlife and habitats to see, as well as a cafe, adventure playgrounds, gift shop, picnic facilities, and Thatcham Community Orchard – making it ideal for filming that require parks and waterways. Courthouse Another place you might see on TV or in the movies is the Bracknell Courthouse. The 1960s-era building includes a disused courthouse and offices. It also includes a smaller wood-paneled meeting room, with the courtroom itself complete with wood paneling, a bench, a well, and a jury box. The film bureau describes it as "unique". San Sebastian cemetery Perfect for a dark and gloomy horror film, Wokingham's San Sebastian Cemetery is suggested by the Berkshire Film Office as suitable for – what else? – but a cemetery on the screen. The cemetery has a cemetery and is part of a church. Reading City Center





Are you looking for a city or a mall for your movie or TV show? Then Reading city center could be perfect. The film bureau says it’s also a good place to overtake London. Films made in Reading include The Kings Speech, Matchpoint, Bugsy Malone and The Krays (1990). Rye green sports center In real life, Ryeish Green in Wokingham is passionate about helping you stay physically active and emotionally engaged in fitness, sports and wellness. There are classes, a gym and a sports center. On screen, it could serve as a recreation facility, modern buildings – or you could see it being used as a school. Meadow of the popes Part of the grounds of Popes Manor, Bracknell’s small park is quiet for the local community and provides a haven for wildlife. It was named after Binfield’s most famous resident, Alexander Pope, who lived in the Popes’ Mansion adjacent to the site. You may have spotted cameras filming the Undateables there, and it is suggested that film crews look for meadows, parks, vintage settings, and woodland.



Arches of Goswell Hill Tucked away near Windsor Station, they could be used as London streets or as part of period decor. Lily Hill Park & ​​Lodge Finally, Lily Hill Park is a 23 hectare Green Flag open public space located close to Bracknell and Ascot town centers. There are 56 acres of restored heritage parks and gardens, with an extensive network of restored trails. It has wonderful views, formal gardens and lots of beautiful forests. The Bracknell Forestry Council says it has already been used for the filming of Teletubbies and CBeebies.







