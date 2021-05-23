Sanket Bhosale does push-ups as Sugandha Mishra sits on her back and sees his quirky birthday wish for her





Doctor and comedian Sanket Bhosale wished his wife, comedian Sugandha Mishra, a happy birthday with a quirky Instagram post. He shared photos of her sitting on her back as he did push-ups in the lawn. While he wore a black waistcoat and gray sweatpants, she wore a yellow dress. Wishing a very happy birthday to the DIRECTOR of my life, my wife @ sugandhamishra23, Sanket wrote in the caption. Sugandha responded in the comments section, Thank you very much doc, with a number of heart emojis. He also shared one of the photos on Instagram Stories and wrote: Happy Birthday Guddu. TV actor Hiten Tejwani commented on the post, Happy Birthday @ sugandhamishra23 .. bless you. Comedian and actor Suresh Menon wrote: Dear @ sugandhamishra23, many happy returns of the day are still blessed. Fans also wished Sugandha a happy birthday, many calling her and Sanket a lovely couple. Earlier this month, Sanket celebrated his birthday. Sugandha dedicated an Instagram post to her and wrote: Happy Birthday @drrrsanket. I never knew what soul mate meant until i met you …. u never stop amazed me thank you for who you are, and everything u do u r my mate, comforter and a friend happy birthday my husband. She also shared a video of their low-key celebration at home. Also Read: When Priyanka Chopra Turned Down Possible 'Lesbian Dating' With Someone Karan Johar Knew Sugandha and Sanket, who starred together on The Kapil Sharma Show, tied the knot in Jalandhar on April 26. They shared photos and videos from their wedding festivities on Instagram, with the hashtag Suket (a fusion of their names). Originally, Sugandha and Sanket were scheduled to tie the knot last year, but have postponed their wedding due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, with the second wave to hit India this year, they have decided not to postpone their big day any longer.



