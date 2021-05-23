Council cancels 2021 Clallam County Fair

PORT ANGELES – The Clallam County Fair Cattle Fair, Carnival and Rodeo are once again on hold.

But smaller 4-H events are in the works.

Organizers of the Clallam County Fair announced last week that, for the second year in a row, the annual civic celebration, scheduled for August 19-22, has been canceled due to uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic .

A sign at the west entrance informs of the undefined cloister of Clallam County Fairgrounds in Port Angeles. Clallam County Fair officials have canceled the annual fair for a second year. (Keith Thorpe / Peninsula Daily News)

The recommendation was made on May 18 by department staff at a special Clallam County Fair board meeting, said Joel Winborn, director of parks, fair and facilities for County of Clallam. Clallam, in a press release.

The fair’s board of directors voted 6-3 to cancel the fair after much discussion, Winborn said.

When council members canceled the 2020 fair – which was to be the 101st iteration of the event – it was the first time since 1946 that the county had suspended the fair, and only the second time in its 101-year history that an epidemic of disease forced the cancellation of the fair; it was the influenza pandemic of 1918.

Fair director Shari Ioffrida said that while fair organizers were hoping to host the 2021 Clallam County Fair, state advice and public health considerations prompted them to cancel.

“It was a difficult decision and one that was not taken lightly or taken quickly, but made to ensure the health and safety of our devotees, volunteers, exhibitors, vendors, sponsors, attractions and staff,” said Ioffrida in the press release.

The stands at Clallam County Fairgrounds in Port Angeles will remain closed for a second year after show officials canceled the 2021 show (Keith Thorpe / Peninsula Daily News)

“We are following the current requirements, but I don’t think a lot of the additional requirements are going to go away by August,” Ioffrida said on Friday.

State regulations include the need to monitor the number of people at the fairgrounds and limit the number of indoor exhibits to 50%, she said, adding that parking should also be monitored.

An increased staffing would be needed to do everything with any hope of success. Although the fair depends on volunteers, more paid staff are needed and people looking for jobs seem to be in short supply, according to the fair director.

Other county fair staff report a basic loss of volunteers “and they can’t find additional people to hire,” she said.

“There aren’t a lot of people applying for jobs now.”

Although some members of the board – four were not present for the vote – felt that the fair could continue this year, most decided it was more than what could be managed.

Out of season

However, in a second vote on May 18, board trustees unanimously agreed to open the Clallam County Fairgrounds to off-season events.

The fairgrounds will open on Monday, June 7, and local 4-H clubs are already planning small events and practices, county park officials said.

“We’ve already started working on horse shows, and maybe a cat show and maybe a dog show,” 4-H program coordinator Melanie Greer said in an interview last week.

“We’re upset that we didn’t have the whole fair – obviously it’s devastating – but it’s definitely a lot better than last year. Even though it’s not open to the public, the kids can still go out and do cool stuff. ”

Registrations in the county’s 4-H groups have grown from 300 in recent years to around 100, but that number is now increasing as young people learn that the fairground will be able to host limited events, said Rig.

“They are definitely starting to (come back),” she said.

“The governor gave advice on how to hold fairs. The larger the event, the more complex the event, the more difficult it is to meet all the criteria. This is why it is easier to organize several smaller events. It’s not as much fun, but it is something.

Greer noted that, like last year, the Pacific Northwest Junior Cattle Auction will continue and that local 4-H youth are preparing their cattle for it; visit pnwjla.com for more information.

Fair organizers accept bookings with current state guidelines for safety and health compliance; contact the exhibition center office at 360-417-2551 or send an email to [email protected].

The 2022 Clallam County Fair is scheduled for August 18-21.

“We look forward to bringing you the fair in 2022 with all the fun, food, exhibits and entertainment that we are known for,” said Ioffrida.

Over the years

The history of the fair dates back to 1895, held at the Port Angeles Opera House located on Front and Laurel Street on the first weekend of October.

Laurie Davies, a board member for Clallam County Fair, noted that the first Clallam Fair was organized by several city leaders and was promoted to boost the morale of the citizens of Clallam County after the panic of 1893.

The citizens of County Clallam arrived as far as Neah Bay and Forks, and a ferry was available for travelers from Victoria. Attendance was not registered, Davies said, but 700 entries were shown at the first fair. Tickets were 25 cents for everyone except the Friday night festivities (an additional 50 cents), or $ 1 for a season pass.

Over the years, the fair has either been suspended or other activities have taken place in its place four times; from 1896-1913, before the second fair; in 1918, during the global influenza epidemic; in 1920, when fair officials purchased property and began planning events at its present location just west of Port Angeles, and in 1942-1946, during World War II.

Michael Dashiell is the editor of the Sequim Gazette of the Olympic Peninsula News Group, which is also made up of other newspapers Sound Publishing Peninsula Daily News and Forks Forum.

Peninsula Daily News Editor-in-Chief Leah Leach




