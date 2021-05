From samosas to jalebis, strawberries to neem, Bollywood songs have it all

Bollywood songs already make us addicted to the super-max levels of fandom that there are, with the incredible dance moves of our favorite stars. But what happens when Bollywood songs are all about food? Some lyrics are goofy, some are drool-worthy, others suggest tiny references, and even others are just plain simple, straightforward, and awesome! This list, while closely resembling a restaurant menu, is certainly not. Some songs are old, some are new – but the only thing in common is food, food and more food! We suggest that you keep a few snacks on hand while reading this, because at the end of this list you’re going to be very, very hungry. ‘Kabhi Neem Neem, Kabhi Shehed Shehed’ from ‘Yuva’ Because if it’s not your love, we don’t know what it is! Sometimes as bitter as neem, as sweet as honey – everyone has someone or the other in their life who defines it, right? ‘Samose Mein Aloo’ by ‘Mr. And Mrs. Khiladi ‘ “Jab takk rahega samose mein aloo, tera rahunga oh meri shaalu.” I couldn’t forget that there was a song with a samosa. Have fun trying to digest the lyrics! ‘Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha, Bhelpuri Kha Raha Tha’ from ‘Coolie No. 1’ Govinda and his songs! If this song doesn’t perfectly capture your favorite hobby, we don’t know what it does! Rasste se jaana, aur bhelpuri khaana – the perfect thing to do on a vella Sunday afternoon. ‘Ande Ka Funda’ from ‘Jodi n ° 1’ Aao sikhau, tumhein ande ka funda. Also, sunday ho ya monday roz khaao ande! ‘Aankhein strawberry’ from ‘Sapnay’ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ScUvDM7vyos Move over the blue and green eyes! Strawberry Aankhein is here to take over the world. Who Said Strawberries Are Just A Pie Or A Dessert ?! From samosas to jalebis, strawberries to nimboos, Bollywood has it all – has covered the whole food list. They say you need three things for a great life: great friends, great food and a great song, and Bollywood has managed to bring them together !! Let us know more songs that contain food dishes in the comments section below !!







