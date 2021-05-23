Preetika Rao shares her take on OTT platforms taking control of Bollywood and TV

MUMBAI: Preetika Rao is one of the most beloved and famous actresses and is best known for her performance in the soap operas Beintehaa and Love Ka Hai Intezaar.

His characters Aaliya and Mohini were loved by audiences and had become household names. His chemistry with Mohit Seghal and Harshad Arora was loved by fans. The Beintehaa couple had become a huge craze.

Post Love Ka Hai Intezar, she took a break from TV and fans miss watching her on screen.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Preetika and asked her what she thought about OTT and if she thought it could take over Bollywood and TV.

The actress said, OTT is definitely the future. But apart from the selective and chic content, it also has a lot of adult content in it because the internet does not have a censorship board. I haven’t watched a single show / movie on OTT in over three years, because for me personally it’s a waste of time. “

I watch insightful spiritual content and inspiring real-life interviews and interactions on YouTube rather than wasting my precious time on “ fictional content ” on OTT. I might be an actor by profession, but as an audience I’m looking for content that will help me in my spiritual growth and as a person, the actress said.

Well, it’s been a while since Preetika Rao has been seen, and fans are waiting to see more of her.

