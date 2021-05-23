Entertainment
Languages of Truth: Essays 2003-2020 by Salman Rushdie Review – Wholesale Self-absorption | Salman rushdie
WWith thoughts on everything from the rise of autofiction to Trump and Covid, a collection of 21st century Salman Rushdies non-fiction should be a treasure trove, but it’s more like watching someone digging through the back of the sofa for a loose change.
One problem is that, as a rule, these reused forewords, opinion pieces, and speeches are written without any date, producing a sort of chronological boost when yo-yoing from one outdated reference to the next. Rushdie promises they’re all completely overhauled, but I’ve spotted little evidence of this except for a Dominic Cummings-style tweak of a 2018 article titled Truth, lamenting the erosion of acceptance by the public of … facts supported by evidence about the coronavirus, or climate change or vaccinations for children.
Obsolescence is a trap in this kind of business, of course, but the biggest problem is Rushdie, who in these pieces tends to be verbose and smug, too drawn to the fruits at hand. Celebrating Christopher Hitchens’ comic book genius, he highlights their 2009 appearance together on an American talk show with rapper Mos Def (now Yasiin Bey), whose cockeyed animadversions on Al-Qaida prompted Hitchens to call him. M. This made the laughable notions that Mr. Def was trying to promote even more laughable.
The clip is on YouTube and its excruciating; Essentially, Mos Def wonders aloud if Osama bin Laden has become a scarecrow to American foreign policy and Hitchens responds with intimidation. Shortly after recounting this episode, Rushdie reprints (without any conscience) a speech urging students to oppose the orthodoxies of your time as the range of ideas available in the mass media dwindles.
It is hard not to think that his capacity for political thought has been distorted by the experience of life under Ayatollah Khomeinis fatwa. Yours probably would too, but when it says many more British Muslims (hundreds, maybe thousands) are joining the barbarians beheading Isis … than enlisting in the British armed forces, we have to remind us that Trump tweeted the same thing in 2015 and the claim was debunked.
As for literature, Rushdie is not so much a critic as he is a connoisseur. When he quotes the great Czech writer Milan Kundera or the great French novelist Gustave Flaubert, it’s a rhetorical tic that slyly basks in the reflected glory. His real arguments tend to dissolve before your eyes an article on Hans Christian Andersen ends by saying that he is part of a fabulist tradition that stretches from the oldest stories to Kafka. This is the best measure of its value.
Sometimes there is more to do than walk down the street. An article on Gabriel Garca Mrquez begins in 1975 with a friend noting Mrquez’s influence on Rushdies’ recently published debut, Grimus. Who? Rushdie said, before picking up A hundred years of loneliness later that day, knowing next to nothing about the Latin American literary world. Still, his account of the book soon returns to the usual grand way: what we have here is something extraordinary … he owes something to a lot of people, of course … we see traces of the great writers whose he learned … traces of Machado de Assiss Cubas Brothers and Dom casmurro…
The subtext, one can’t help but think, is that Rushdie outperformed Mrquez without reading it and at the same time (thanks to some shy swottings off the stage) was wise as we all are to what he borrowed from nineteenth-century Brazilian literature. Next thing, Rushdie is on the phone with Mrquez, who says how much he admires Rushdie, and … sorry, who is the article still talking about?
Something similar happens in a tribute to her friend Carrie Fisher, needlessly framed around whether she and Rushdie could have become lovers (he says when they met he was married, so it didn’t. was not an option, as if it was only up to him).
In all of this, one gets a feel for the distance between Rushdie and the hungry figure seen at one point hunting rare sci-fi in a North London bookstore in the early ’70s. Picking up his dry cleaning in Hollywood, he meets Muhammad Ali; Diane von Furstenberg helps her raise funds for a festival bringing together the most beautiful voices in world literature.
It would be utterly charming if it weren’t for the tendency of the Rushdies to complain about our current culture stunned, homogenized, scared, enslaved to stories of getting together through breast reduction surgery or finding happiness. thanks to colossal weight loss; sports triumph stories, triumph in reality shows. Well some of us win the Booker some of us win the Booker some Big Brother; What can you do?
