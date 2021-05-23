‘I never meant to harm Diana with Panorama’

Martin Bashir said he “never wanted to harm” Diana, Princess of Wales, with the Panorama interview, adding: “I don’t think we did.”

The journalist’s reputation is in tatters following Lord Dyson’s report that he used “deceptive behavior” to land his exclusive worldwide interview in 1995.

Speaking to the British newspaper the Sunday Times, Bashir maintained that Diana was never unhappy with the content of the interview and said they continued to be friends after the show, with the princess even visiting his wife Deborah at St George’s Hospital in Tooting, in south London, the day Deborah gave birth to the couple’s third child, Eliza.

He told the newspaper: “I never meant to harm Diana in any way and I don’t think we did.

“Everything we did in terms of the interview was as she wanted it to be, from the moment she wanted to alert the palace, to the time of its airing, to its content… My family and I loved it.

He said he was “deeply sorry” for the Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex, but disputes William’s accusation that it fueled his isolation and paranoia.

He said: “Even in the early 1990s there were stories and secretly recorded phone calls. I was not the source of any of this.”

Princess Diana and Martin Bashir during Panorama interview

Diana’s brother Earl Spencer said he “draws a line” between the interview and her sister’s death, saying Bashir’s actions caused her to relinquish her royal security service.

Bashir, who left the BBC last week due to health concerns, said: ‘I don’t think I can be held responsible for most of the other things that were going on in his life and the complex issues surrounding those decisions. .

“I can understand the motivation [of Earl Spencer’s comments] but channeling the tragedy, the difficult relationship between the royal family and the media only on my shoulders seems a little unreasonable to me… The suggestion that I am singularly responsible, I think, is unreasonable and unfair. “

Bashir ordered documents purported to show payments to members of the royal household’s bank accounts and showed them to Earl Spencer, according to Lord Dyson.

He said, “Obviously I regret it, that was wrong. But it had nothing to do with anything. It had nothing to do with anything. [Diana], this had no effect on the maintenance. “

He said he now worries the scandal will overshadow the content of what Diana said in the interview.

“She was a pioneer princess. When you think of her expressions of grief in her marriage, when you think of the admission of psychiatric illness – just extraordinary! And her sons continued to champion sanity,” a- he declared.

“I don’t understand what the point of all this is in the end? OK, maybe you want to destroy me, but other than that, what’s the point?

“I did something wrong… but please acknowledge something of the relationship that we had and something that she contributed through this interview.

“One of the saddest things about all of this was how the content of what she said was almost ignored.”

Bashir’s comments come after former BBC chief executive Lord Tony Hall resigned as chairman of the National Gallery after being heavily criticized in the Dyson report for his botched investigation into how the interview was obtained.

His resignation comes after another former BBC executive involved in the 1996 internal investigation, Tim Suter, announced on Friday that he was stepping down from his post on the board of directors of Ofcom, the watchdog medias.

Earl Spencer reportedly wrote to Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick asking him to investigate the BBC.

Scotland Yard has previously said it will assess Lord Dyson’s findings to determine if they contain “significant new evidence”.

Source: Press Association