



Written by By Eoin McSweeney, CNN Have you ever crossed a fence to access a concert? The modern equivalent could have been mass produced on Saturday, as fans were able to attend the UK’s biggest music festival for free after suffering technical difficulties. Fans in the UK who bought tickets for 20 ($ 28) to access the Glastonbury live broadcast event were unable to watch the performances of artists such as Cold game , Jorja Smith and George Ezra and the organizers were forced to post a link to a free stream instead. “Once again, I’m so sorry for the issues with the first part of the stream,” festival organizer Emily Eavis said in a tweet. “But thank you for all the messages of support, as well as the incredible responses we have seen to the film itself.” The “Live at Worthy Farm” show started at 7 p.m. local time (2 p.m. ET), but within minutes fans online were complaining that they couldn’t watch the first act, Wolf Alice, though. they have already paid. Glastonbury’s streaming partner Driift said in a statement he was “devastated” by the technical failure. The online event organizer, who has successfully hosted artists such as Niall Horan and Andrea Bocelli, sent a replacement link two hours after the show started, allowing fans to look back for free. George Ezra performs in the special five hour production which featured artists such as Coldplay and Jorja Smith. Credit: Anna Barclay for the Glastonbury Festival / Getty Images Glastonbury and Driift did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The organizers of Glastonbury said in january that the famous British music festival would be canceled for a second year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Tickets already purchased will be carried over to 2022 – when Glastonbury intends to hold only its second event in five years, after one year in 2018 and two back-to-back canceled events. The online stream was supposed to provide much needed funding for the event in 2022, while also supporting charities Oxfam, Greenpeace and WaterAid, according to Glastonbury website Grammy-nominated director Paul Dugdale created the production of five hours, which takes viewers on a virtual tour of the festival site. Three other streams configured to accommodate other time zones were not affected by the malfunction. “We put all our heart and soul into making this film, and we are very proud of it. We are also extremely grateful to all the artists who gave their time to deliver such a stunning performance,” said Eavis in a separate tweet. The show will air again on Sunday. The internationally renowned event normally takes place on 900 acres of the Eavis family’s Somerset farm in the South West of England. The 2019 festival drew a crowd of 175,000 attendees and featured performances by The Cure, Stormzy and The Killers, among others. Glastonbury – arguably the world’s most esteemed live music event – has been headlined by a sparkling array of British and global stars since its first date in 1970, including David Bowie, the Rolling Stones, Oasis, U2 and Beyonc.

