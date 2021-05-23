Is Sanjay Leela Bhansali looking to skip his Bollywood movie with Shah Rukh Khan to focus on Baiju Bawra?







Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Much has been said and written about maverick Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali reuniting Shah Rukh Khan after creating magic with Devdas in 2002. The media have speculated that the two talented powers will reunite for Izhaar after the filmmaker concludes with Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt, as well as Netflix series Heera Mandi. However, sources now say that Bhansali has decided to put the cross-border love affair with Khan on the back burner to focus on the remake of the tragic drama Baiju Bawra. Gangubai Kathiawadi

What’s even more interesting is that there’s been a lot of talk in the past that the film could reunite Bhansalis with Ranbir Kapoor and his favorite actress, Deepika Padukone. While Bhansali started Kapoor with Saawariya, he worked with Padukone in three films, including Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. The filmmaker officially announced Baiju Bawra in 2019 and he’s sticking to his plans to make that epic after the release of Gangubai, a source close to development told entertainment portal Pinkvilla. In fact, during the lockdown for the past year, he even took some time working on the script, script, and music for Baiju Bawra. It’s his dream project and he can’t wait to start this journey once Gangubai and Heera Mandi are out of his system. There has been speculation in the past that Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were on the shortlist to star in ‘Baiju Bawra’

The source also said that a roster of stars spanning multiple generations is chosen for the project. As the story flows from the 1952 classic, Baiju Bawra, Bhansali plans to bring his own twist to this epic tale. Aside from the grandeur, music and storytelling, the all-star cast would be the highlight of the film, the source further told Pinkvilla. If all goes according to plan, with actors giving out a combination of filming dates, this one will hit the floor by mid-2022. Baiju Bawra tells the story of a talented Baiju musician who challenges Tansen, one of the most revered court musicians of Emperor Akbars to avenge his father’s death. However, triumph and tragedy go hand in hand for the young hope who left behind the love of his life to embark on a new path.

