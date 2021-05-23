Should the Cleveland Museum of Art bring back the May show?

CLEVELAND, Ohio The Cleveland Museum of Arts once a year Can show remains the prerequisite for local art shows, at least for those who are older Northeastern Ohio art lovers.

Opened in 1919 to nurture the city’s burgeoning art scene, the exhibit has regularly drawn the attention of local artists within the museum’s August confines.

The artists submitted a large number of works of art for review. Museum curators or invited jurors selected works from among these submissions for the exhibition. Prizes were awarded and the museum occasionally purchased works from the exhibition. Collectors were also allowed to purchase, which allowed them to create their own May Show collections.

A remarkable 1985 news photo in The Plain Dealers archives shows a virtual stampede of enthusiasts led by radio interviewer Rena Blumberg rushing to a May Show opening, just as a museum employee pulled out a crowd control tape that held them back.

The museum shut down the exhibit in 1993, perhaps in recognition that it had grown tired and stale, despite the impression created by the 1985 photo. Still, the May Show nostalgia persists. A number of enthusiasts, perhaps a significant number, fervently wanted the museum to bring him back.

The museum has no plans to do so, but representatives said in an email that it looks forward to continuing to work with local and emerging artists through its exhibition program, not only at University Circle, but also at Transformer Station. [in Ohio City] and our new community arts center [in Tremont near Clark-Fulton]”.

To directly answer the question of the May Fair, the Nonprofit Artists’ Archives of the Western Reserve, which is dedicated to the preservation and exhibition of works by artists from the region, organized a roundtable in line on the subject on May 12. A Zoom recording of the event can be streamed for free on Artistsarchives.org.

I was there, along with Professor Henry Adams of Case Western Reserve University and Key Jo Lee, Director of Academic Affairs for Cleveland Museums and Curator of Special Projects. Michael Gill, executive director, editor and publisher of the Collective Arts Network, which publishes CAN Journal, the go-to guide to the Northeast Ohio art scene, was moderated.

Our views differed, but we all agreed that in some way the museum should do more to involve artists from the region and that now is the time to raise the issue.

Adams has advocated vigorously for a return of the May Show. But he called for a more democratic and festive format modeled on Parade the Circle, the annual festival in which community groups create floats and circulate around Wade Oval at University Circle with dancers, giant puppets, bands. and waders.

The museum opened the parade 30 years ago, just as it ditched the May show. The event did not take place last year and will be held this year in a different format from Parade the City due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a time of sharp political divisions, Adams said Parade the Circle showed how the museum can bring people together to marvel at each other’s creativity.

The display of theatrical flair and artistry at Parade the Circle was quite on par with most of the traveling exhibits on display at the museum, many of which have been markedly lackluster, he said.

While the May Show has been criticized for compromising usual museum quality standards, Adams said he sees this view as snobby, arguing there is a danger in caring too much about quality rather than too little. .

The very purpose of the May Show should be to turn things around, to turn things upside down, ” he said,

Adams also said the museum should showcase works by high school students, in order to encourage emerging talent and expand audiences for institutions, which he is keen to do. You can bet that if the kids had their work on the museum, their parents, friends and relatives would come and see it, Adams said.

As my readers know, I am against bringing the May show back. It took up space in the exhibition calendar that crowded out modern and contemporary art exhibitions outside of Cleveland. The museum has improved in this area over the past decades and has increased the frequency of exhibits on black American artists, in particular. But there is still room for improvement.

When Robert P. Bergman ran the museum from 1993 to 1999, the museum seriously tried to devote more time and space to new art from around the world and to do the same for art from the North East. Ohio. He organized a major invitational exhibit on selected artists from Cleveland in 1994, and organized a second major regional exhibit, called Urban Evidence, “in 1996, the city’s bicentennial year.

Also in 1996, he organized Transformations in Cleveland Art, 1796-1946, “an important historical survey of the art of the region, accompanied by a catalog which remains an excellent reference on the subject.

Other locally focused shows followed, including the big 2000 retrospective on industrial designer Viktor Schreckengost, curated by Adams when he was curator at the museum.

But the attention of museums to locally produced art has waned over the past 20 years. One of the reasons is that the high turnover rate among directors has reduced his ability to follow the direction initiated by Bergman. Additionally, the museum mainly focused from 2005 to 2013 on completing its $ 320 million expansion and renovation.

This project includes two rooms at the East Wing Museum devoted to modern and contemporary Cleveland art. Sometimes the museum has also dotted works by local artists in the rest of the contemporary galleries.

In my opinion, the museum needs to organize a sequel to the 1996 Transformations exhibition that would bring local art history back to the present. The museum could also organize a carefully curated local survey, say once every five or six years, so as not to attract the attention of the new FRONT International: Cleveland Triennial for Contemporary Art, which also makes a point of honor. include local work.

Lee, for his part, was skeptical of taking over The May Show as it was, in part because it was largely run by white men.

Regardless of the year, whether there are 33 categories or six categories, whether the artist can enter 20 pieces or two, all agreed that those who had the education, talent and will to determine quality were mostly male and an overwhelming majority of white people, ” she said. . It was, culturally, a closed circuit conversation.

She was not claiming that an all-black jury today would be less subject to limitations of class or racial perspective. Judgment is subjective, she said.

But as a black woman, she said, I can’t see from the high profile file that anyone who looks like me has been given the platform to address this show.

What she wanted was to sort of regain the feeling that the show had once created.

I see the passion exhibited in the [Zoom] chat and in question and individual examples of the benefits of either showing or going on this show, ”she said.

She suggested having a regular program in which artists could exhibit their works inside the institution, in a gallery of their choice, in order to spark conversations.

In such a context, shed wants to ask an artist why did you choose to contextualize your work here?

Such dialogues, she said, could show how contemporary art produced in the region expresses the present moment, but also have the power to change the way works in the permanent collection are viewed.

It’s about how they [would] help us see this past completely differently.

I would like that to happen on a regular basis rather than something trapped in the quagmire of imperial authority that museums own, ”she said.

Lee is certainly right that judgment is subjective and expresses the values ​​of the person who judges.

But in a world of limited time, space, and attention, even in one of the richest art museums in the Americas, choices must be made.

Part of that is why we go to museums. We want to see those choices, who made them and why.