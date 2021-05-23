Rome band brings Eurovision back to where song contests started





Congratulations pour in from the Italian establishment for rather anti-establishment glam rock band Maneskin who won the Eurovision Song Contest

ROME – Italy woke up on Sunday to learn that a glam rock band that made their debut on Rome’s main shopping street had won the Eurovision Song Contest and would bring next year’s competition back to the place where song contests in Europe started. From the prime ministers office, congratulations poured in from the Italian establishment on Sunday for the rather anti-establishment Maneskin group. The group were bookies’ favorite for the Eurovision Song Contest and sealed victory early Sunday with the highest popular vote in the hugely entertaining and incredibly kitsch annual song festival. We are out of our mind! Florences Uffizi Galleries tweeted with an image of a Caravaggio jellyfish and the hashtag #Uffizirock. Maneskin, Danish for Moonlight “and a tribute to the Danish ancestry of bassist Victoria De Angelis, won with a total of 529 points. France finished second while Switzerland, who led after the vote of national juries, finished third. Rocknroll never dies, tonight we made history. We love you, the group tweeted before returning from Rotterdam, the Netherlands, where this year’s competition was held. The group made its debut on Via del Corso, the main commercial artery of downtown Rome. Their rambling performances outside a Geox store were a far cry from the exaggerated, flame-throwing extravagance on Saturday night that literally split singer Damiano David’s pants. David said at a press conference this week that starting on the streets was embarrassing, as the group faced other musicians vying for the same precious piece of pavement while neighbors complained about the noise. They always called the police, ”De Angelis said with a laugh. Maneskins’ victory was only Italy’s third victory in the competition and the first since Toto Cutugno took the honor in 1990. The victory means Italy will host next year’s competition, with cities nominated for the honor. Launched in 1956 to foster unity after World War II, Eurovision has evolved over the years from a bland ballad-fest to a campy and well-being extravaganza. It has grown from seven countries to over 40, including non-European countries such as Israel and distant Australia. Legend has it that Eurovision was inspired by the Italys Sanremo music festival, which began in 1951 after World War II to boost Italian culture and the economy of the Ligurian coastal town that has hosted it ever since. . Perhaps best known for launching Andrea Boccelli and one of Italy’s most famous songs Nel blu, dipinto di blu popularly known as Volare, the Sanremo festival usually chooses Italy’s official selection for the Eurovision Song Contest. Maneskin won Sanremo this year with the same song, Zitti e Buoni (Quiet and good) that he performed on Saturday night in Rotterdam.

