Small regional film industries brace for bleak future as losses rise
Small regional film industries such as Marathi, Bengali and Punjabi, which do not boast large budgets for Hindi, Tamil and Telugu cinema, are bleeding as the pandemic has resulted in losses of nearly 600 crore, said two trade experts who declined to be named. Not only are multiple projects stuck with rising interest costs for producers, content in these languages has also not been widely picked up by the major video streaming platforms that focus on languages with a largest circulation.
Producers active in these language industries have kept all future plans on hold, and have not lit new films green, with the biggest concern being whether theaters will allocate adequate programming to these niche offerings an once theaters are allowed to reopen.
These film industries weren’t doing well even before the pandemic and now, of course, they’re bleeding, ”atul Mohan, editor-in-chief of the specialist magazine Full cinema mentionned. In 2019, for example, Mohan pointed out, around 130 Marathi-language films were released in theaters, but only four or five managed to do well at the box office. As the heart of the Hindi film industry, Mumbai often tends to overlook the rich Marathi cinema that has remained on the outskirts for years, with films like the 2016 blockbuster. Sairat remaining a rare exception, he said.
Things are going to be tough even for big budget movies because nobody knows if or when people will come back to theaters, ”Mohan said, adding that it will be even more difficult for industries with smaller markets. Moreover, unlike Bollywood, Marathi, Bengali and Punjabi industries are mostly unorganized and rely on individual producers rather than established companies.
Marathi film producer Akshay Bardapurkar said films made in small regional markets almost never earned more than the cost of their production at the box office. Part of that is because these movies are concept-driven and don’t have a lot of star value. Actors in these industries aren’t really revered like in Bollywood and the south, “he said. Even OTT platforms aren’t as keen on picking up these movies,” Bardapurkar said, adding that at least 60 to 70 Marathi films were ready. for release. Their producers are just waiting to sell these films one way or another and quit the business since they have already gone bankrupt with rising interest charges, ”he said.
Even in other states such as West Bengal and Punjab which have active film industries, Bollywood is the biggest draw. In a previous interview with mintRudra Prosad Daw, business manager at SVF Cinemas in West Bengal, had said that although the state was the first to restart film operations with a bunch of Durga Puja releases last October with films like Dracula Mister and Cheeni Running in theaters at 50% capacity, cinemas in India were waiting for a big Bollywood star vehicle with hopes pinned on films like Akshay Kumars. Sooryavanshi.
Mahendra Soni, co-founder of Bengali production house Shree Venkatesh Films (SVF) also agreed earlier this year that uncertainty around the future of movie theaters had put an end to all ongoing film shoots. , although states like Bengal had allowed them. There is no point in starting something new without clarity, ”he said.
Girish Johar, film producer, trade and exhibition expert, said these niche films have long been sidelined by multiplexes. Theaters will now have to realize that they can’t just rely on the few big movies that come in a few times a year and learn to cultivate low budget movies to keep the volume of the game going, ”he said.
