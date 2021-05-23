Kriti Sanon celebrates 7 years in Bollywood, calls it best phase of her life

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff’s first film, Heropanti, marked seven years after its release today. It’s a special step for both actors as they also spent 7 years in Bollywood. Thinking back on their trip, Kriti and Tiger shared special posts on social media. They also thanked producer Heropanti Sajid Nadiadwala and director Sabbir Khan for giving them an opportunity at the time.

KRITI SANON CALLS BOLLYWOOD JOURNEY THE BEST PHASE OF HER LIFE

Kriti Sanon posted a video on Instagram to commemorate this milestone. Sharing throwback footage of Heropanti’s sets from start to day, the actress wrote: 7 years of Heropanti, 7 years in the industry, 7 years of loving what I do. trip so far, the best phase of my life. These photos bring back so many memories … You guys don’t miss anymore today (sic). She also thanked producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Sabbir Khan and shared, I can’t thank Sajid monsieur enough for bringing us into this magical world of cinema. And Heropanti’s trip to Bachchan Panday was the best part of my life.

TIGER SHROFF MARKS 7 YEARS IN BOLLYWOOD

Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to mark the 7-year milestone in Bollywood. Sharing a photo with Kriti Sanon, he wished her success and wrote that hell sees her on the next set soon. The two actors will be seen sharing screen space at Ganapath. Tiger also thanked Sajid Nadiadwala and director Sabbir Khan for their love and support.

WHAT BEFORE WORK?

Besides Ganapath, Kriti Sanon will be seen in Adipurush. She also has Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar, Bhediya with Varun Dhawan and Laxman Utekars Mimi in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Tiger Shroff will be seen in Baaghi 4 and Heropanti 2. These two films will be directed by Ahmed Khan.

