Drew Carey, you’re on a roll

CELEBRITIES BORN TODAY: Ryan Coogler, 35; Jewel, 47; Drew Carey, 63; Joan Collins, 88.

Happy birthday: you are on a roll. Don’t slow down; make positive changes. Drive away negativity and bring attention to the people who encourage and bring out the best in you. Strive to accomplish things and take responsibility for your happiness. Set the stage for success and make a difference. Refuse to let outside interference spoil your chance to live your life your way. Your numbers are 2, 14, 23, 31, 39, 42, 45.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A partnership looks promising. Discuss your intentions and see what happens. A subtle change can make a big difference in the way you work and grow professionally. Romance is in the stars and will brighten up your day. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Rethink your strategy for moving forward. Make a plan that matches what you are striving to become. Take charge of your situation and start making the changes necessary to reach your goal. Do your own thing. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Personal upgrades will go as planned as long as you don’t let anyone interfere with your intentions. Take charge of your life and do what makes you happy. Stay away from anyone who tries to manipulate you. Romance is encouraged. 5 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Do whatever it takes to soothe your soul. Get away from the hustle and bustle and towards tranquility. Surround yourself with projects that help you relax and bring you joy. Consider your options and don’t feel guilty for putting yourself first for a change. 2 stars

LEO (July 23-August 22): Get involved in something you are passionate about. Doing your best to make a difference will increase your morale and your reputation. Stay away from people who want to take credit for your success. The truth matters and will help you stay out of trouble. 4 stars

VIRGIN (August 23-September 22): Review what is going on that may affect your reputation or status, and put in more effort and discipline to secure your position. Don’t let what other people do influence you or cause you to accept something that offers nothing in return. To resist to the temptation. 3 stars

LIBRA (September 23-October 22): Develop your mind, free your soul, and make personal changes that will give you the edge you need to move forward. It’s time to engage in something you are passionate about and use all of your skills, knowledge, and experience to move forward. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Don’t stop until you’re happy with your results. Look for a unique way to present what you have to offer and you’ll get the response you need to move forward. High energy coupled with desire will lead to positive change. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (November 22-December 21): Walk away from temptation and engage in something worthwhile. Offer your time and your services to make a difference; it will help you better understand what you want to do for the rest of your life. Romance is on the rise. 4 stars

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 19): Take a serious look at what others are asking of you and carefully consider your response. Weigh the pros and cons, then consider the consequences. You will find a reasonable solution that benefits everyone and meets your needs. 4 stars

AQUARIUS (January 20-February 18): Invest time and money in something you want to pursue. Discuss your plans with someone you love and you’ll find common ground that will help you move forward. Financial gain looks promising. Romance will improve your personal life. 5 stars

PISCES (February 19-March 20): Listen carefully and digest the information you receive before responding. You may not like what you hear, but if it helps you avoid a costly mistake or regret, consider the suggestion with an open mind. 3 stars

Birthday Baby: You are original, insightful and persevering. You are charming and generous.

1 star: avoid conflicts; working behind the scenes. 2 stars: you can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. 3 stars: Focus and you will achieve your goals. 4 stars: Aim high; start new projects. 5 stars: nothing can stop you; go for gold.

Visit Eugenialast.com or join Eugenia on Twitter / Facebook / LinkedIn.