Amruta Subhash: grateful to the filmmakers for not naming me as an actor
So far, actor Amruta Subhash knew how to do with the inevitable: not to be labeled as an artist. The graduate of the National School of Dramatic Art was a household name in the Marathi film and theater circuit, but it is her role in Zoya Akhtar’s musical drama Gully Boy as mother Razia de Murad (Ranveer Singh ) which caught him the attention of traditional Hindi cinema.
And recently, he played a fiery bar dancer and single mom Lily in the highly acclaimed Netflix series Bombay Begums.
“I’m grateful to the filmmakers for not putting me in, whether it’s economy class or whatever,” Subhash joked.
“They all come with different types of minds and characters. I’m so excited and happy about it, ”she told PTI in an interview.
The 42-year-old actor made his film debut with the 2004 Marathi feature film Shwaas, which won Best Feature at the 51st National Film Awards and was also India’s official entry to the 77th Academy Awards in the category of best foreign language film.
She made a foray into Bollywood in 2008 with Nandita Das’ Firaaq, then appeared in Hindi films like Gully Boy, Anurag Kashyap’s Raman Raghav 2.0 and Choked Hindi web series like Selection Day, Sacred Games Season 2 and Bombay Begums.
The borders of region and language are “dissolving,” said the nationally awarded actor.
“There is no regional border between Hindi, Marathi (cinema) or any other; all these boundaries transcend. Everyone is trying to do their best. There is only good and bad cinema in terms of content. “
Subhash, who doesn’t want to limit himself to any language, wants to work in Malayalam and English films.
“Language has never been an obstacle for me, it all depends on the role. Actors can only shine if the content is good, ”added the Mumbai-born actor.
She also shared her process of building the world of her characters.
For Gully Boy, Subhash said, she met many young Muslim women around her apartment building and had one of them take her to her house to give her a glimpse into their lives. She also scoured the internet for photos of Singh, who played her son in the acclaimed film, with his real mother to learn about their bond.
“I kept looking at her mother and telling myself that I am her in the movie. So this photograph helped me get that vibe with him, ”the actor said.
“I am grateful to many of these people who opened their doors and their hearts to me and contributed to my journey as an actor,” she added.
But with the second season of Sacred Game, ”Subhash relied entirely on the script and thanks the editorial staff, led by Varun Grover, for sharing a detailed sketch of his character Kusum Devi Yadav, an intelligence agent. .
“… Because RAW agents are secret agents, you cannot meet them. The team of writers continued to provide me with information. It all helped me, ”she said.
Subhash’s latest release is the Marathi film by legendary filmmaker Sumitra Bhave, Dithee, who is currently airing on SonyLIV.
The actor will next be seen in the Hindi film Dhamaka, directed by Ram Madhvani. Also starring Kartik Aaryan, the film will be released on Netflix.
