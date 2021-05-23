What Mandira Bedi wrote after receiving her second dose of COVID-19 vaccine





Mandira Bedi shared this collage. (courtesy mandirabedi) Strong points Mandira Bedi posted a photo collage on Sunday

We can see her getting vaccinated in the photos

“Vaccinate to fight this”, she wrote New Delhi: Mandira Bedi is fully vaccinated and she shared photos of the vaccination on her Instagram profile on Sunday afternoon. In the collage of images shared by the 49-year-old actress on social media, she can be seen getting vaccinated against COVID-19. In the first photo, the actress can be seen without a mask, for which she was criticized by a few Instagram users in the comments section of her post. In the second photo, the actress can be seen adhering to all safety standards – she can be seen wearing two masks. Sharing the collage of images on Instagram, Mandira Bedi wrote: “Done and done. Vaccinate to fight this.” Take a look at Mandira Bedi’s post here: The vaccination campaign for people 45 and over began in April. The nationwide vaccination campaign began on January 16 with health and frontline workers vaccinated in the first phase. The third and largest phase of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign for people aged 18 to 45 began in May. So far stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan, Sonu Sood, Anil Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Dharmendra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Mohanlal ,, Jeetendra, Hema Malini, Anupam Krither, Sonakshi Sinha , Pulkit Samrather, among others, were vaccinated. Returning to Mandira Bedi, the actress married Raj Kaushal in February 1999. They welcomed their son Vir in 2011. In terms of work, she has appeared on popular TV shows like CID, 24 years old and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and is best known for her titular role in Shanti. She was last seen in the 2019 multilingual dramatic thriller Saaho, which starred Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.







