I’m afraid the surprise proposal party could go wrong
DEAR ABBY: My wife and I were invited to a surprise engagement party in honor of a distant relative whom I will call “Elizabeth”. The invitation states, “Shhh… It’s a surprise! Elizabeth is not aware of the impending proposal.
Is this something new? What if she says no ?! Does everyone come home or stay and endure an uncomfortable meal? Should we take a gift? Isn’t that beyond awkward and over the top? And after?
LATE?
DEAR BTT: I agree that marriage proposals should be private and intimate, rather than a Hollywood production. (If only because there is always a risk that the proposed person will feel trapped or embarrassed or, in fact, refuse.) However, you and I shouldn’t assume that we are talking for everyone.
Over the past decade, marriage proposals, prom invitations, etc. have come to life. And, if it makes people happy – and doesn’t hurt anyone – who are we to judge?
As to whether to bring a gift to this event, it might be safer to bring one to the bridal shower rather than the surprise engagement party.
DEAR ABBY: My daughter and son-in-law have been married for seven years and have two young daughters. We get along well and spend a lot of time together.
Our daughter is an only child and I have noticed over time that my son-in-law is very selfish and puts his needs above those of the family. Because he works hard, he seems to think that it gives him the right to do whatever he wants. My daughter is a hard worker too and she consistently puts the family’s needs and needs ahead of her own.
I know she’s not happy with her spending habits. Recently, despite his objections, he bought a car for $ 80,000. Although they can afford it, I believe she doesn’t like most of the family expenses he has to spend while he receives what she calls his “boy toys”. Their incomes are very disparate. My daughter, a doctor, earns three times her salary as a police officer.
They have been in counseling, but it seems to have had minimal impact.
How can I help my daughter cope with this? I worry about his happiness. I have a good relationship with my son-in-law, but we do not discuss difficult matters. So even if I want to support their family, it will have to go through my daughter. Any suggestions for me?
Helpful mom in Maryland
DEAR MOM: Resist the urge to get involved. Your daughter is educated, successful and intelligent enough to do something when she has had enough.
Because the counseling hasn’t helped her and her husband communicate more effectively about her expenses, she may eventually have to make decisions about herself and her children’s future. Let her know you love and support her, but don’t stir the pot. Say little, if anything, about it and only if asked.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips.
