BTS makes history with ‘Butter’ music video, scores 108.2 million YouTube views in 24 hours: Bollywood News





It’s BTS vs BTS, only! The Grammy-nominated group once again broke a huge record and not just any record – their previous record on YouTube. After a series of concept teasers and clips, the seven-piece act released their new single ‘Butter’ which is clearly the summer bop of the year. Well, the song set a new 24-hour record on YouTube, which is once again clear – no one does it like BTS. YouTube has confirmed that BTS ”Butter“” set a new 24-hour all-time record with 108.2 million views, surpassing their own record of 101.1 million views for “Dynamite‘within the first 24 hours. The group now holds the # 1 and # 2 spots on all-time 24-hour musical debuts on YouTube. “ BTS ”Butter‘now holds 4 records – biggest 24-hour YouTube debut, biggest music video premiere, biggest Spotify debut globally with 11.042 million streams and biggest one-day streams of the year. Spotify history with 20.9 million streams. ‘Butter’ is a dance-pop track that easily becomes listeners’ favorite earworm, with its distinctive baseline and crisp synth sounds. The official music video for ‘Butter’ set a new all-time record for the biggest YouTube music video premiere with over 3.9 million peak contestants. With ‘Dynamite’ in August 2020, the clip won the group more than 3 million peak competitors. They now occupy the # 1 and # 2 spots in the biggest YouTube premieres to date. It’s been over a year since BTS released their very first single in English‘Dynamite’which propelled them to No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and won their first Grammy nomination in the Top Duo / Group category. Now, with the new dance-pop track, BTS has broken the YouTube record for their retro-themed disco track. It’s only BTS vs BTS. They signed up in less than 24 hours. The band will play‘Butter’for the first time at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards on May 23. They are nominated for four categories for this year’s awards – Best Duo / Group, Best Artist in Song Sales, Best Social Artist and Best Selling Song. BTS is also kicking off the Good Morning Americas summer concert series on May 28. READ ALSO: BTS ” Butter ” Outperforms Top Single ‘Dynamite’ To Break YouTube Record In Less Than 24 Hours BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

