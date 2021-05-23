SNL closes season with camaraderie and Lil Nas Xs ripped pants

What oceans have we crossed last year? In the SNL cold open season finals, Chris rock came back to remind the audience of the sunken place we ended up in when he hosted the fall premiere. This is how messy the world was, he says. I wanted Kanye west be the musical guest, and he couldn’t do it because he was running for president. You remember it? Also, the week I was here the sitting president who said Covid would disappear got Covid! It was this season, okay? It was this season! Time has no meaning, except to count the days before your children find their grandparents.

From the open cold to the farewell to the casting, everyone seemed a little drunk with joy and wondering how far we are, in terms of recovery and re-entry into the world. In his opening monologue, elongated fawn Anya Taylor-Joy took a moment to greet the vaccinated audience, the first full house of the entire season. (And yes, members of the public still wore masks despite having been fully vaccinated.)

The evening started with the emotional heart of the show taking center stage. Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, and Kate mckinnon pieced together memories of their fractured year in New York, trying to make a fundamentally unstable audience laugh. Bryant paid tribute to whom Covid took from his local team, music supervisor Hal Willner, while Thompson acknowledged the loss of his peers, his beloved family members, as Michael ches Grandmother. McKinnon choked on a small gasp as she explained her colleagues’ deep leap to family members. As impossible as it is to imagine a SNL Without that long-standing, intact quartet, each finale brings with it speculation about who might call it a night next, although no one has confirmed an outing on Saturday, at which point they may have started their final show on Saturday. next to each other, remembering what they survived and how they survived.

Taylor-Joy was a perfectly charming host. She switched to her native Spanish language to wrap up her monologue and was able to play McKinnons’ lesbian girlfriend who moved in too early in the Pride Month song sketch. (Respect for McKinnons knee-length denim shorts.) Lil Nas X gave a memorable performance of his hit Montero, and was worth remembering for the shine of his lipstick and the work he clearly did in the gym, as well as for his glittering dancers in abs and vinyl pants. But then poor Lil Nas X went to make love to a stripper stick, and the crotch of his pants surrendered. He had to finish the last minute of his performance sheepishly holding his leather together. (NOT MY RIPPED PANTS LIVE ON TV, he tweeted after. And then, OMFG NO. And finally, as the acceptance sets in, I wanted to do my pole routine so badly that’s what I get lmaoo.)

But it was the actors, who resisted the shutdown of their studio and town, and then moved on to try and entertain us from their homesshout-out to McKinnons cat and early audiences to first responders, who made this episode. such a satisfying pleasure. During the weekend update, Pete davidson berated the ease of Colin josts persona: You wouldn’t know anything about it because your life is perfect, but it’s Mental Health Awareness Month. He shot an unsuspecting sniper Chrissy teigen and the suggested anti-vaxxers all move to Florida to practice their lifestyle. Then, with what seemed like absolute sincerity, he thanked the room for letting him be a part of it. It has been an honor growing up in front of you guys.

You can walk away with the seriousness of a college graduation speech, or navigate your next adventure to I Did It My Way like our past president. Strong slipped into the weekend update as Jeanine Pirro, its character a glorious mix of leftover Mar-a-Lago, scrambled words and sloshed wine. Strong went deep on Frank Sinatra, as she managed to belt out her number, soak herself in a vat of boxed wine, and sprinkle Jost in Malbec leaves with military precision. She is everything a woman should be, wet hair pressed to her forehead, swallowing wine without missing a note. If she really leaves the show, I’ll pay to see her on Broadway or in a red Mill meets Crazy ex girlfriend type of role.

Are we really getting back to normal? Are we getting to sit next to each other in shared spaces again? My favorite sketch of the night was Beck bennett as Diesel wine, bringing us back monotonously to the wonder of movie theaters. Ah, we’ve been home too long. So I’m going to go back to rugs, cup holders, armrests, towels, when the movies aren’t strong enough, when the movies are too strong, he says. The hand dryer in the bathroom is noisier than a Choo Choo train. As soon as the Taylor-Joys AMC employee reminded him that it was the theater’s policy for guests to always wear a mask, Vin Diesel began to yearn for release from his couch.

We all found our feet, unsure if they were still anxiety bound to our homes or brave enough for public spaces. But that wasn’t where we all started this season, thank goodness. Here is a year to make it work. Here’s the nonsense that got us through and the permission to take a break when we need to catch our breath. Here’s a mad man from New York still ringing his pot at 7 p.m. for doctors and nurses, and this is the first responder in one of SNLThe pandemic public who understood that it was better to spend their time reading a medical journal than waiting for the laughter of these adorable idiots.

