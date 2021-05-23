Farhan, Rajkummar, Emraan and Ahan put on ‘jodis’ in Bollywood for their first time





The public is eagerly awaiting the end of the lockdown and the return to normalcy. Of course, for an ordinary Indian, normalcy also means a steady dose of Bollywood entertainment. With over 50 films in different stages of production, there are also new Bollywood jodis that are all set to captivate audiences in the time to come. Many stars and superstars are actually taking the lead when it comes to making multiple films in an all-new setup of new days. We will take a look. Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur – Toofaan A few years ago, Farhan Akhtar was seen with Priyanka Chopra in The Sky Is Pink where they played a married couple. We are waiting to see if in Toofaan also he and Mrunal Thakur would be considered as a couple. Mrunal already had John Abraham’s wife at Batla House and Jersey so she would play a married woman opposite Shahid Kapoor. It just might be a hat-trick for her. Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar – Badhai Do Rajkummar Rao has rarely seen the same principal lady in front of him, and one of the main reasons for this is that he doesn’t make conventional films. He has already been seen with new heroines in recent times, for example Janhvi Kapoor, Nushrat Bharucham and Fatima Sana Sheikh. Along with Bhumi Pednekar, he would then be seen at Badhai Do. Emraan Hashmi and Krystle DSouza – Chehre If things had stayed as planned, Emraan Hashmi would have had Kriti Kharbanda as his principal in Chehre. It would have been a new ‘jodi’ but instead Krystle DSouza stepped in and now the duo would bring suspense, drama and intrigue to Chehre, led by Amitabh Bachchan. Rest assured, this will not be a conventional match. Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria – Tadap This is another first time ‘jodi’ has arrived in Bollywood and if the original RX 100 source is anything to go by, Tadap (working title) has a volatile love affair between newbie Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria ( student of year 2, Marjaavaan) in the offer. Director Milan Luthria is known for his high-decibel dramas and we’re waiting to see how Ahan and Tara react to it. Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin Qureshi – Bad Boy Rajkumar Santoshi reunited Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin Qureshi for Bad Boy who is a hardcore commercial artist in the offering. The duo were very excited about the movie which is sold out and had it not been for a lockdown they would have gotten ready for a summer release last year. We are now waiting to see when Bad Boy hits theaters. Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia – Nikamma Abhimanyu Dasani was last seen at Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota while Shirley Setia was seen last year Maska which was made for the OTT platform. Nikamma is a much more conventional artist for the two youngsters, with Sabbir Khan at the head of the management. The man who led rookie Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon (Heropanti) is already ready.







