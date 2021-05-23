Celebrate the legacy of Shuffle Along on its 100th anniversary with these historic photos





After a tour through New Jersey and Pennsylvania, Random made its groundbreaking Broadway premiere on May 23, 1921. Establishing itself in a versatile performance space, the musical performed a record 504 performances at 63rd Street Musical Hall. Random helped usher in the Harlem Renaissance, showcasing the excellence of black culture through black art. Additionally, the production marked the first time that an audience orchestra has been incorporated on Broadway. With music by Eubie Blake, lyrics by Noble Sissle, and a book by Aubrey Lyles and Flournoy Miller, the show tells the story of two corrupt men running for the mayor of Jimtown, though the plot was a loose device to showcase song and dance. of distribution. Although it featured black performers with black faces, a racist but common tradition that provided blacks with an avenue to perform on stage in the 19th and early 20th centuries, the musical marked the first time that Broadway presented a production entirely written, directed, produced and starring Black. artists providing a launch pad for Josephine Baker, Florence Mills, Paul Robeson, etc. Take a look back at the original Broadway production Random Take a look back at the original Broadway production Random 13 PHOTOS Random returned to Broadway in 1933, 1952, and more recently in 2016 with a review led by George C. Wolfe. Featuring a revamped book by Wolfe, the adaptation featured material from the original 1921 musical while detailing the events that catalyzed the songwriting team. Shuffle Along, or the making of the musical sensation of 1921 and all that followed performed 38 previews and 100 performances before closing on July 24, 2016, earning 10 Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical. The production starred Audra McDonald as Lottie Gee, Brian Stokes Mitchell as FE Miller, Billy Porter as Aubrey Lyles, Brandon Victor Dixon as Eubie Blake, Joshua Henry as Noble Sissle, Adrienne Warren as Gertrude Saunders / Florence Mills and Amber Iman as Eva / Mattie Wilkes / Madame-Madame alongside Brooks Ashmanskas, Phillip Attmore, Darius de Haas, Afra Hines, Curtis Holland, Adrienne Howard, Kendrick Jones, Lisa LaTouche, JC Montgomery, Erin N. Moore, Janelle Neal, Brittany Parks, Arbender Robinson, Karissa Royster, Christian Dante White, Joseph Wiggan, Pamela Yasutake and Richard Riaz Yoder. Production included stage design by Santo Loquasto, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, and sound design by Scott Lehrer with stage direction by Lisa Dawn Cave and J. Jason Daunter. Visit the Playbill Vault to learn about the entire cast and creative team. A look at Audra McDonald, Billy Porter and more in Random on Broadway A look at Audra McDonald, Billy Porter and more in Random on Broadway 16 PHOTOS







