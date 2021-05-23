Rumors heat up that Pia Miller secretly married Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell

There is mounting evidence that Pia Miller married 56-year-old Patrick Whitesell.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the 37-year-old actress shared a photo of champagne bottles and bridal-looking white floral arrangements.

Captioning the photo, Pia hinted that something special had happened 90 days ago.

Love: There is growing evidence that Pia Miller (left) married Patrick Whitesell (right)

She seemed to imply that she married the multi-millionaire Hollywood agent 90 days ago and was celebrating the milestone.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the pair “celebrated their newlywed status” with a take-out dinner from CicciaBella to Bondi.

In the comments below the image, a friend of the couple, Sydney socialite Nina O’Brien, has blurted out that the couple are husband and wife.

“Congratulations, Mr. and Mrs. PPW,” she wrote, referring to the couple’s initials.

Nina also commented on another photo posted by the couple in April, showing Patrick wearing what appeared to be a wedding ring.

Patrick was sitting in his living room with a view of Los Angeles, and it was hard to ignore the gold band on his ring finger.

Nina wrote below the image: ‘Hello Mr. and Mrs. P’ and added a love heart emoji.

It also appears that Pia had a honeymoon with Patrick in March.

The Chilean-born star shared a photo on Instagram of herself vacationing in Cabo, Mexico, considered one of the quintessential honeymoon destinations.

In the sun-drenched selfie, the former Home and Away actress flashed a diamond band on her left wedding finger.

She wore her engagement ring in addition to the prominent diamond band and drew a loving heart in the photo.

Pia announced her engagement to Patrick, who is the executive chairman of talent agency Endeavor, on November 28.

Patrick spared no expense on his fiance’s massive engagement ring, which is said to be worth $ 1.9 million.

Just days after announcing their good news, the couple celebrated in Mexico at the exclusive El Dorado Golf & Beach Club, also located in Cabo.

El Dorado Golf & Beach Club is an exclusive, members-only community located on the beautiful coastline connecting San Jose del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas in Mexico.

Pia was first linked to Patrick in August 2019, following her split from ex-fiance Tyson Mullane, an Australian filmmaker and businessman.

They made their public debut at a Halloween party in Los Angeles in October of the same year.

Patrick is the ex-husband of Lauren Sanchez, who is now dating Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world.

He is considered one of Hollywood’s most influential celebrity agents, representing such figures as Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Hugh Jackman, and has an estimated net worth of US $ 440 million (AU $ 630 million ).

He has two children, his son Evan and his daughter Eleanor, from his marriage to Lauren.

Pia is also a proud mother to teenage sons Isaiah and Lennox, whom she shares with former partners.

Daily Mail Australia has reached out to Pia Miller and Patrick Whitesell for their comment.