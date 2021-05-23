Priti Patel refuses to exclude prosecution after Diana Panorama report

Home Secretary Priti Patel has refused to rule out criminal prosecution following the publication of the Dyson report in the 1995 BBC Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales.

The ex-role master’s investigation concluded that journalist Martin Bashir had used deceptive behavior to land his exclusive 1995 global interview and that an internal BBC investigation had covered it up.

Scotland Yard said it would study the results of the report to determine if it contained any significant new evidence.

Lord Dyson said Bashir was seriously breaking the guidelines of the BBC producers when he faked bank statements and showed them to Dianas’ brother Earl Spencer to gain access to the princess.

The 1996 internal investigation, led by former chief executive Lord Tony Hall, who was then director of news and current affairs for the BBC, exonerated Bashir, although he had previously admitted to lying about the false documents he he had used to get the interview.

Asked Sky Newss Trevor Phillips on Sunday about the prospect of prosecution, Ms Patel said: If there is any further action to be taken, then clearly in parallel with the release of this report and the lessons learned and the changes, the changes in the institution, structure, governance, accountability then that will follow.

She said the BBC’s reputation had been compromised by the disclosures and suggested governance and accountability could be strengthened.

This is a very, very important time for the BBC to watch itself and to learn very important lessons from the publication of this report. Priti Patel

She told the program that the next mid-term review of the BBC’s charter will be a very, very important moment for the company.

There will be an opportunity not only for reflection, but also an opportunity to examine governance reforms and how accountability and governance can be effectively strengthened.

There will be a very, very significant time now, there is no doubt that there are lessons to be learned.

She added that it was important for the company to rebuild trust and confidence, saying: The BBC itself, one of our great institutions, its reputation has been compromised.

They will have to reflect on the relationship themselves and spend a lot of time looking for how they can regain and restore confidence and trust.

They will have a lot of work to do in this particular area. This is a very, very important time for the BBC to look at itself and to learn very important lessons from the publication of this report.

Bashir said he never meant to harm Diana with the interview and didn’t believe him.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, he claimed Diana was never unhappy with the content of the interview and said they continued to be friends after the show, with the princess even visiting his wife Deborah at the St Georges Hospital in Tooting, South London, the same day. Deborah gave birth to the couple’s third child, Eliza.

He told the newspaper: I never meant to harm Diana in any way and I don’t think we did.

Everything we did in terms of the interview was how she wanted it to be, from the moment she wanted to alert the palace, to the moment it aired, to its content My family and I loved it.

He said he was deeply sorry for the Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex, but disputes Williams’ accusation that it fueled his isolation and paranoia.

He said: Even in the early 1990s there were stories and secretly recorded phone calls. I was not the source of any of this.

Dianas ‘brother Earl Spencer said he distinguished between the interview and the death of his sisters, saying the Bashirs’ actions caused her to relinquish her royal security service.

Bashir, who left the BBC last week due to health concerns, said: I don’t think I can be held responsible for a lot of other things that were going on in his life and the complex issues surrounding those decisions.

I can understand the motivation [of Earl Spencers comments] but channeling the tragedy, the difficult relationship between the royal family and the media solely on my shoulders seems a little unreasonable to me. The suggestion that I am singularly responsible, I think, is unreasonable and unfair.

Bashir admitted that he had ordered documents purported to show payments to the bank accounts of members of the royal household and said: Obviously, I regret it, it was wrong.

But it had nothing to do with anything. It had no effect on [Diana], this had no effect on the interview.

Current managing director Tim Davie wrote to BBC staff on Friday: I know we now have significantly stronger processes and governance in place to ensure that an event like this does not happen again.

However, we also need to learn lessons and continue to improve.

