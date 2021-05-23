Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie’s recent photos of her bee-covered body have gone viral





The combined photo shows Angelina Jolie during the photoshoot. Photographed by legendary photographer Dan Winters, Angelina Jolie managed to spend 18 minutes with 60,000 bees covering her body and face, without wearing any protective suits. The photoshoot, in collaboration with “National Geographic”, was carried out to promote the conversation about bees on World Bee Day (May 20) and to encourage women to become beekeepers. It also aimed to recreate Richard Avedon’s iconic 1981 portrait “The Beekeeper”. Jolie has been designated a “female bee godmother” by UNESCO and Guerlain to train and support female beekeepers-entrepreneurs around the world. The initiative intends to “build 2,500 beehives and resupply 125 million bees by 2025 while training and supporting 50 female beekeepers,” the magazine said in a social media post. Winters, who is himself a beekeeper, revealed in the post: “When I was given the assignment to work with Angelina, my main concern was safety. Filming during the pandemic, with a full crew and live bees, made the execution complex. And I knew the only way to ensure we got the effect we wanted from the photo was to use the same technique Richard Avedon used 40 years ago to create his iconic beekeeper portrait. I hired my friend Konrad Bouffard, a master beekeeper, to help me. He contacted the entomologist who formulated a special pheromone (known as the mandibular queen pheromone, or QMP) for Avedon and worked with him to capture the image of beekeeper Ronald Fisher, which appeared in his book “The American West”. The entomologist offered to let us use the actual pheromone from the Avedon shoot. We used Italian bees, we stayed calm throughout our Konrad shoot. “ He added: “Everyone on the set except Angelina had to wear a protective suit. It had to be calm and dark enough to keep the bees calm. I applied the pheromone to the places of her. body where I wanted the bees to congregate. The bees are attracted to the pheromone, but it also prompts them not to swarm. We also placed a large number of bees on a board that rested in front of its waist. Angelina remained perfectly still, covered with bees for 18 minutes without a sting. Being with bees is always an experience that leaves me in awe. I think this shoot was also an impressive event for all who were present and our offering for World Bee Day has its own roots in the history of photography. By creating this portrait exactly 40 years later, we are not only honoring bees and beekeepers everywhere today, we are also honoring Avedon, his iconic image and the technique by which it was produced. “







