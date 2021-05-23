Granolah tests her might against Goku and Vegeta

In Dragon Ball Super Chapter 72, Granolah confronts Goku and Vegeta, proving just how deadly he is in the process.

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Chapter 72 of Dragon Ball Super, by Akira Toriyama, Toyotarou, Caleb Cook and Brandon Bovia, available now in English via Viz Media.

Earlier in Dragon Ball Super, Granolah used the Dragon Balls of Planet Cereal to become the most powerful fighter in the universe in order to get revenge on Freeza for the destruction of the Cerealians. While it wasn’t entirely clear what that meant, Granolah immediately proved his strength by taking out the Heeters. Yet the Heetersare notGoku and Vegeta, who have spent pretty much every waking moment trying to get stronger, even going so far as to train with Whis and Beerus. InDragon ball superIn Chapter 72, however, Goku and Vegeta finally clash with Granolah – and the Last Grain turns out to be extremely powerful.

Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

After arriving on Planet Cereal, Goku and Vegeta go in search of Granolah. Along the way, they are bombarded with precise, long-range blasts of energy. While initially able to dodge the explosions, Goku and Vegeta are unable to locate Granolah, and soon the cereal nails one of the vital points of the former. This knocks Goku to the ground and forces Vegeta to use one of their two Senzu Beans to revive his ally.

RELATED: Dragon Ball Super: Which Mystery Character Will Be In The New Movie?

Soon they finally get a glimpse of Granolah. Goku fires a shot at the cereal, but Granolah teleports behind them. The speed at which Granolah shows shocks Goku, and the Saiyan notices that his opponent seems to be moving faster than is possible even with instant transmission. However, this is not all. As Goku and Vegeta try to make sense of their new opponent, Granolah unleashes a swift and powerful move against them that Prince Saiyan believes is somewhat similar to Beerus’ destruction move.

Once Goku and Vegeta realize what kind of powerful enemy they are up against, the ancients take on Granolah one-on-one. As they fight, Goku goes through his various forms, giving a pretty clear view of Granolah’s situation in terms of strength. Granolah dominates Goku while the Saiyan uses his Super Saiyan God form. Once Goku combines this with Ultra Instinct, Granolah has a much harder time hitting him.

RELATED: Dragon Ball Super: Granolah’s New Ability Makes Him Faster Than … Instant?

Still, Granolah landed another hit on Goku’s vital signs due to his improved right eye indicating Saiyan’s weak spots, knocking him down again. This time, however, the Saiyan is able to stand up much faster and keep fighting. As the battle between them intensifies, Goku taps into Super Saiyan Blue, seemingly without Ultra Instinct. Granolah responds by triggering a power-up on her own, and the two are seemingly equal as Dragon ball superChapter 72 is coming to an end.

Granolah still believes that Goku and Vegeta are representative of the Saiyans Freeza used to wipe out the Cerealians, which means his anger and passion will push him to do whatever it takes to win against the two Z-Fighters. And in reality, Granolah has a pretty good chance. He has abilities that seem to come close to those of Goku and Vegeta, making him a good villain to really test their newfound skills. In addition, his right eye makes his shots much more effective. However, Planet Cereal’s dragon made it clear that Granolah would not be at the level of the divine. Like Goku and Vegeta to have was training withdivine entities, they may, with further mastery of these skills, be able to ascend to a height that Granolah simply cannot.

RELATED: Signature Strikes: Dragon Ball’s Spirit Bomb, Uniting the Universe

Or there is always fusion.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 73 will be released on June 20 via Viz Media.

KEEP READING: Dragon Ball Super Chapter 72 Recap & Spoilers: “ Saiyans and Cereal ”

My Hero Academia finally debunks a popular (but absurd) fan theory





About the Author