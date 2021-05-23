How designer Brittany Hakimfar transformed her Bryn Mawr farm

New

After a stint in Los Angeles, Brittany Hakimfar, originally from Gladwyne, returned to the East to settle down and totally transform a disappointing Bryn Mawr home.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips delivered to your inbox every Sunday morning with a coffee!

Life in Los Angeles was good for Brittany Hakimfar. A track designate for AD100 pro interiors Waldo fernandez, whose clients include Kris Jenner and Darren Star, she has spent her days furnishing spaces for high-powered Hollywood types. But the desire to start a family spawned a desire to be closer to hers, so she and her husband Benjamin returned to the East in 2017, settling in and totally transforming a disappointing Bryn Mawr farm. It was very builder quality, very cookie cutter, says Hakimfar. It was in the market for over a year, no one saw any potential. But he was close to his parents and had a huge backyard. So the reddish wood floors and light blue walls came out, and came a signature white wash from Hakimfars. Steam by Benjamin Moore at 50 percent strength and couples favorite vintage sheet music and a substantial art collection.

The resulting look, says Hakimfar, is textured, layered, eclectic, and comprehensive. Most importantly, it is livable even with toddlers: the sofa can be seated, the chairs are comfortable, but everything is still beautiful. It’s a style that was missing from the main line that she quickly discovered when visitors started asking her to hire her. So much so that she launched her own business, Far Studio, in 2019.

I rarely use models. What I want to achieve can be done through textures and materials. Brittany Hakimfar, designer

The living room

The main entertainment area is a treasure trove of special rooms. Rattan-backed Jeanneret chairs, a Charlotte Perriand-style chaise, and a sofa with a linen cover (easy to wash in the event of a spill) flank a vintage horse-footed coffee table. Behind the chairs is the couple’s first bullion coin: a huge abstract by a Canadian artist Thrush holmes.

Office

The only room in the house with dark walls is the Brittanys workspace. The desk, also inspired by Charlotte Perriand, is large enough to spread out her papers, and the Potence hinged wall light that doesn’t require wiring is from Proves. The striped carpet is Williams sonoma.

Bathroom

Rough wood elements contrast beautifully with a crisp white bathroom, says Hakimfar, who has retired Signature Hardware Tub every night during her second pregnancy.

Breakfast corner

Open shelving, a lucky find at auction, showcases a mix of dinnerware and pantry essentials. The table is a classic Tulip Saarinen by Knoll, and the rattan chairs are original Marcel Breuers marked on 1stDibs.

Published under the headline Far From Home in the May 2021 issue of Philadelphia cream magazine.