MHA recap and spoilers season 5, episode 9

Matches inMy Hero AcademiaThe joint training of classes 1-A and 1-B was long and trying for both camps. With some teams relying on well-thought-out strategies, others have potentially rushed into the heat of the moment without enough planning. Izuku Midoriya / Deku and Bakugo have been spectators so far, but it is the latter’s turn to shine.

In Game 4, Bakugo makes sure that the trend of prolonged fights is broken. While it’s no surprise that the hot-headed hero blasted his team to victory, Bakugo shocked many with his approach to teamwork. Bakugo lets Midoriya down, but his aggressive strategy deserves a lot of praise.

Episode 9 begins with a quick breakdown of the current score – Classes A and B each have one win, plus a tie. Whoever wins Match 4 will almost certainly have guaranteed victory for their class. Bakugo is paired with Jiro, Sato and Sero while Kamakiri, Awase, Bondo and their de facto leader Tokage form the other side. At the start of the match, the Class B team reflects on the strength of their opponents and their balance as a team.

At the start, Bakugo’s dynamic with his team typically plays out. He rushes forward, shouting, “Hurry up, slowpokes!” Sadly, it looks like he’s doing exactly what Monoma and almost everyone expected – trying to do it all on his own while ignoring his teammates. Sero even mentions how Bakugo hasn’t changed since the Sports Festival. However, in a pre-game flashback, we see their team discussing potential strategies.

Sero emphasizes his opponent’s strength during counterattacks and suggests staying back and waiting for an opening to avoid falling into a trap. Bakugo strongly disagrees. He states that since Class B is good at counterattacking, that means they have to move incredibly fast and aggressively so that the opposing team doesn’t have time to react or form a strategy. As he hands his teammates a grenade each, it’s clear Bakugo has a plan here.

Jiro’s attempts to listen to their opponent’s footsteps are quickly thwarted when Tokage appears, albeit in several different rooms. Tokage’s Lizard Tail Splitter Quirk allows him to split into multiple parts that can move independently. She uses these parts to make a lot of noise, confusing Jiro. Then, Bondo uses his Quirk like glue to trap Jiro, Sato and Sero in a huge spider web. To make matters worse, Kamakiri uses his razor-sharp Quirk to cut all the surrounding pipes that the glue is threaded into, causing them to collapse towards Jiro, Sato, and Sero.

Bakugo arrives, clears the debris to protect his teammates, and shows everyone he’s changed his mind. Still, Kamakiri tries to seize this opportunity to defeat Jiro, but Bakugo intercepts him again. At this point, All Might and Midoriya recognize Bakugo’s desire to both save people and win. Most shocked of all is Monoma, who comments on Bakugo’s character growth.

Jiro remembers the start of the match, where Bakugo told his teammates that if they got into trouble, he would save them. He’s determined to work with his team to win, and as he prepares to chase after the now-on the run Class B team, he declares that he and his teammates will win 4-0, injury-free. Bakugo wants to be the best and he demands a total victory to prove it.

The Tokage team backs off, but they still have a trick or two up their sleeves. As Jiro fights through the noise and manages to locate Class 1-B, Bakugo rushes into a trap. Awaseuse his welding Quirk to trap Bakugo, merging him with nearby pipes. For a moment, it seems Tokage’s strategy will work after all, but Sato rushes in and uses his extreme strength to free Bakugo. Once again, Bakugo rushes in and momentarily stuns Awase before Jiro and Serocombine to defeat and capture him.

We now have the final, most crucial flashback as Bakugo wraps up his pre-match speech: “And when I’m in danger … you save me!” Bakugo fully trusted his teammates and accepted that he could make mistakes. He’s a very different Bakugo than anything we’ve seen before, though his manners still need some tweaking.

Bakugo and his teammates get things done quickly. Sato captures Bondo in an armlock; Sero grabs Kamakiri with his band and attaches as many Floating Tokage Fragments as possible. Finally, Bakugo hits Tokage’s floating head with a huge explosion, knocking him out and securing his total victory.

As everyone comments on the change to Bakugo, he retorts that his goal has always been the same: to overtake All-Might and become the No.1 hero. When All Might congratulates him a moment later, Bakugo seems to show no interest. , but there is no doubt how excited he is. Still, his good humor doesn’t stop him from yelling at Midoriy as he also tries to congratulate his classmate. He’s still Bakugo, after all.

“Up early!” ends with the final match being prepared. Monoma will lead the final Class B team, including Shinso. His teammates are disheartened, knowing that there is no way for them to balance their score and lead their class to victory. But, surprisingly, Monoma feels different; he is happy to see that Bakugo has changed as the reason he dislikes Class 1-A is because of their bad attitudes. Still, that doesn’t mean they’ll give up easily, and they are aware of Midoriya’s strength – planning to take him out first. However, Midoriya will have something to prove after seeing his rival shine.

