Obituary: Charles Grodin, actor who played alongside Robert De Niro in Midnight Run

Died: May 18, 2021.

CHARLES GRODIN almost missed his finest hour as a film actor in Midnight Run (1988). For the role of an idealistic accountant who skipped the bail and went on the run after giving charity the $ 15 million he stole from the mob, Paramount studio heads wanted to throw out Cher; Robin Williams also had an eye on the role.

But the film’s director, Martin Brest, was extremely impressed with Grodin’s audition with Robert De Niro, the film’s other star, and it was the couple that Brest took to Universal Studios.

Midnight Run remains an ’80s classic. De Niro plays Jack Walsh, an honest ex-cop who now works as a bounty hunter, tasked by a bail slave to track down the accountant, Jonathan (“The Duke”) Mardukas, who is down in New York, and get it to Los Angeles within five days.

As they cross the country by various means, their progress periodically hampered by FBI agents (led by Yaphet Kotto, who died in March), two Mafia killers and a rival bounty hunter, the two frequently bicker but gradually establish something that approaches. Friendship. Grodin, with his typically urban and impassive style, flies scene after scene, almost without trying.

American film critic Roger Ebert wrote that Grodin never received the recognition he deserved, “perhaps because he often plays a quiet, self-effacing man.” In Midnight Run, where he’s sometimes literally handcuffed to De Niro, he’s quite the equal of the master, and in the crucial final scene, it’s Grodin who finds the emotional truth that defines their relationship ”.

Aside from Midnight Run, Grodin’s best-known films are the hits Beethoven (1992) and Beethoven 2nd (1993), in which he plays a cranky father who tries to cope with the arrival of his family’s new dog, a St Bernard. He never bothered to take the second bill from the dog, observing, “I know so many people who don’t even work. I might say, ‘Why is my celebrity coming up in front of a dog?’ However, the Glasgow Herald film critic remarked in 1994: “He is a splendid lightweight comedian whose film career has not taken off as his talents deserve, and neither [Beethoven] the film is truly a worthy vehicle for him ”.

Grodin also starred in The Heartbreak Kid (1972), opposite Cybill Shepherd, in which he plays a man who falls in love with another woman on his honeymoon; his other films ranged from Heaven Can Wait (1978) to political comedy Dave (1983). He was told that he had been offered the role of Benjamin Braddock in The Graduate (1967) but refused to accept because the proposed fees were too low. The role went to Dustin Hoffman instead.

Grodin died of bone marrow cancer at the age of 86 in his Connecticut home. De Niro released a statement in which he said, “Chuck was as good a person as an actor. Midnight Run was a great project to work on, and Chuck made an even better one. We will miss him”.

Grodin, born in 1935 in Pittsburgh, was inspired to start acting after watching the 1951 film A Place In The Sun, which starred Elizabeth Taylor and Montgomery Clift. After a brief stint at the University of Miami, he returned to his hometown to study theater.

Finally, he went to New York in the 1950s. “I came there as a taxi driver,” he told the New York Times in 2005. “I was a night watchman at the waterfront for years. I lived in a windowless room … it was an air fireplace, basically. And people were screaming and crying ”.

He landed a few roles on Broadway, but it wasn’t until 1975 that he made his breakthrough on stage, opposite Ellen Burstyn in Same Time, Next Year; they played a man and a woman, each married to other people, who once a year for many years have a clandestine assignment in the same hotel room. Alan Alda took on the role of Grodin in a later film version.

He appeared around this time in several television series, in addition to playing an obstetrician in the film Rosemary’s Baby (1968) and playing a role in the film adaptation of Catch-22 (1970). In 1977, he shared an Emmy Award for Writing with seven other people, including Paul Simon, for a special about the singer.

Over the years, he had been a frequent guest on late-night chat shows hosted by Johnny Carson and David Letterman, adopting a curious demeanor that the hosts were in. “He was a comedy character that he adopted for when he was on talk shows,” said his son, Nick. “He didn’t think it was very interesting to go on and say, ‘Oh, I’m in this movie that’s coming out,’ so he adopted this comedic character where he would be angry. A lot of people didn’t think it was a joke. I think Johnny Carson really enjoyed it.

For a few years in the mid-90s, Grodin hosted his own cable TV show in which he focused on social and political issues. He has written several plays and memoir books and has campaigned on behalf of the criminal justice reform group, The Innocence Project, which seeks to exonerate prisoners wrongly convicted by DNA testing. “I shudder at the number of people held in our prisons who have been wrongly convicted,” he once said.

Regarding his father, Nick said, “He said treat everyone the same, and that’s something I saw him do. He would treat everyone the same, whether it was the President or someone doing the dishes. I really respect that.