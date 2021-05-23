Wirral ‘invisible’ becomes hotspot for Hollywood stars and film crews

Wirral is emerging as a filming hotspot, with Hollywood stars and production crews descending into the area for big productions.

Rebel Wilson was recently spotted filming scenes in New Brighton and swimming in the sea lake of West Kirby while filming The Almond And The Sea Horse, an adaptation of Kaite OReillys’ play.

Notices were also sent to residents of Meols and Hoylake as filming continued for The Responder with Martin Freeman and The Tower with Game of Thrones actress Gemma Whelan.

New Brighton was transformed in February as Sky filmed Cobra starring Robert Carlyle and Victoria Hamilton.

Lily Collins and Nicholas Hoult were spotted in Wirral in 2017 while filming the JRR Tolkien biopic.

The Peaky Blinders cast were also spotted a number of times during their filming in and around Wirral for period drama, including locations in Port Sunlight and Seacombe Ferry Terminal.

With its historic buildings and stunning scenery, it’s no surprise that Wirral is popular with filmmakers.

Lynn Saunders, head of the Liverpool Film Office and head of the Liverpool region production fund, said it all hinged on how original it was and how well the council received the producers.

She said: “Filmmakers want originality, and Wirral offers so many idyllic coastal and rural locations that are still unseen on screen.

“People want to see themselves represented, and also want to see something or something new, and local talents like Mad As Birds Films are doing it for themselves – bringing in big stars like Rebel Wilson and Charlotte Gainsbourg to show their hometown on the big screen.







“And with funding from the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, we’ve been able to invest in productions like The Responder, bringing them into the region and showcasing the best of all the boroughs.

“The Wirral Council makes it easy for producers, whether it’s closing the roads to stage a dramatic scene or sorting through approvals for those hard-to-reach drone shots – the world is spreading that the Wirral is user-friendly. for the movies, so the teams and the stars keep coming. “









Alan Evans, Wirral Councils Regeneration Director, said Wirral is a perfect backdrop for any movie or TV show.

He told ECHO: “Hollywood stars are among the last to take advantage of the many attractions Wirral has to offer.

“We try to accommodate the film crews whenever we can because filming in the borough can really show our incredible landscapes and heritage.

“When a film crew comes to town, there can be additional benefits for local businesses, with a large number of people looking to get the most out of our hotel, tourism and independent businesses.

“We all know Wirral has everything from beaches and rural landscapes to thriving seaside towns and industrial environments, making it a perfect backdrop for different on-screen projects.

“And, from the stunning listed buildings of Hamilton Square to the leafy boulevards of Birkenhead Park, which was the model of Central Park in New York City, Wirral is brimming with history and heritage.

“These local gems and many more are loved by residents and visitors alike, who will love to see them on big and small screens.”