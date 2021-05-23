Wirral ‘invisible’ becomes hotspot for Hollywood stars and film crews

Wirral is emerging as a filming hotspot, with Hollywood stars and production crews descending into the area for big productions.
Rebel Wilson was recently spotted filming scenes in New Brighton and swimming in the sea lake of West Kirby while filming The Almond And The Sea Horse, an adaptation of Kaite OReillys’ play.
Notices were also sent to residents of Meols and Hoylake as filming continued for The Responder with Martin Freeman and The Tower with Game of Thrones actress Gemma Whelan.
New Brighton was transformed in February as Sky filmed Cobra starring Robert Carlyle and Victoria Hamilton.
Other famous faces that have turned Wirral in recent years include Peter Kay, who filmed parts of Car Share in West Kirby.
Lily Collins and Nicholas Hoult were spotted in Wirral in 2017 while filming the JRR Tolkien biopic.
The Peaky Blinders cast were also spotted a number of times during their filming in and around Wirral for period drama, including locations in Port Sunlight and Seacombe Ferry Terminal.
With its historic buildings and stunning scenery, it’s no surprise that Wirral is popular with filmmakers.
We asked the film office and local council why Wirral has become such a destination for film crews.
Lynn Saunders, head of the Liverpool Film Office and head of the Liverpool region production fund, said it all hinged on how original it was and how well the council received the producers.
She said: “Filmmakers want originality, and Wirral offers so many idyllic coastal and rural locations that are still unseen on screen.
“People want to see themselves represented, and also want to see something or something new, and local talents like Mad As Birds Films are doing it for themselves – bringing in big stars like Rebel Wilson and Charlotte Gainsbourg to show their hometown on the big screen.
“And with funding from the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, we’ve been able to invest in productions like The Responder, bringing them into the region and showcasing the best of all the boroughs.
“The Wirral Council makes it easy for producers, whether it’s closing the roads to stage a dramatic scene or sorting through approvals for those hard-to-reach drone shots – the world is spreading that the Wirral is user-friendly. for the movies, so the teams and the stars keep coming. “
Alan Evans, Wirral Councils Regeneration Director, said Wirral is a perfect backdrop for any movie or TV show.
He told ECHO: “Hollywood stars are among the last to take advantage of the many attractions Wirral has to offer.
“We try to accommodate the film crews whenever we can because filming in the borough can really show our incredible landscapes and heritage.
“When a film crew comes to town, there can be additional benefits for local businesses, with a large number of people looking to get the most out of our hotel, tourism and independent businesses.
“We all know Wirral has everything from beaches and rural landscapes to thriving seaside towns and industrial environments, making it a perfect backdrop for different on-screen projects.
The MyWirral newsletter will bring you news from all over the borough in a way you have never had before.
Whether it’s celebrating people, sharing issues or discussing the latest news, our newsletter covers all things Wirral.
Signing up is free and it only takes a minute to receive the greatest stories, sent straight to your inbox.
How to subscribe to a MyWirral messaging update
1) Access our dedicated newsletter page via this link.
2) Put your email in the box indicated
3) Check MyWirral News.
4) Tap Save Changes and that’s it!
5) There are many other newsletters to choose from.
“And, from the stunning listed buildings of Hamilton Square to the leafy boulevards of Birkenhead Park, which was the model of Central Park in New York City, Wirral is brimming with history and heritage.
“These local gems and many more are loved by residents and visitors alike, who will love to see them on big and small screens.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos