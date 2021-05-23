EXCLUSIVE: Would love to do the biopic of Sanjeev Kumar and Dr Verghese Kuriens – Pratik Gandhi: Bollywood News

Pratik Gandhi rose to fame with the mega-hit of the web series 1992 scam directed by Hansal Mehta. He played the role of broker Harshad Mehta who was at the center of the 1992 scam. All the success and appreciation he has received has now translated into more work. The actor, whose life changed after the success of the series, is now busy reading scripts, answering calls and messages of appreciation. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Pratik talked about life after 1992 scam and its acting process.

After 1992 scam, there was a general curiosity among people about who Pratik Gandhi was. The success of the series led Pratik to give interviews, becoming the face of magazine covers and now he’s featured on his first non-fictional TV show named Star Vs Food, where he explored his cooking skills. Speaking of being on the show, Pratik said: It was a very interesting experience for me because I don’t have to be a character. I just have to be myself. Let me tell you, it’s very difficult for an actor that when you tell them – this is the brief – to be yourself. Because it is very difficult. No script, nothing, and this is the first non-fictional show I’ve done.

When asked if he should be aware of what he said on the show, Pratik replied: A little, yes, because I also have to keep things on track. When we shoot a show, the show has a special tone. I have to be true to it while being myself, add value to it and actually work. I had to cook.

Pratik is not much of a cook and the show reflects the same. However, he did his best. On the show, he also challenges the chief to say a Gujarati dialogue. When asked if he had found any similarities between the two – the art of cooking and the art of the theater, he said: There are a lot of similarities. Culinary art is a widely known and loved art form and there are people who learn it and people who are passionate about it. Acting is also a passion and both are an art form. Either way, you know where to stop. Zyada masala usme bhi daal diya toh accha nahi lagega, zyada masala isme bhi dala toh actor bhi accha nahi lagega (if you add extra spices in both, they wouldn’t be good). While the subtlety, jo script hai, jo, recipe hai, uss hisaab see hi banna chahiye (One should follow the script or the recipe when it comes to their respective art). No one can become a hero in any dish. It must be a healthy experience.

Pratik further explained how he analyzes his performance after completing a project. What I keep thinking and analyzing is that I had tried something, that I know, I had tried something in that line, or that expression, or that scene. I’m curious to know if it has been translated in front of the screen. So if I tried something new that only I know about, I’m curious to see if it worked or not. So when we all watch together with friends and family, I want to see the reaction if it has achieved, if it has been translated. I keep watching it, over and over, to see if it translates. So that kind of analysis continues to happen, he added.

Before 1992 scam, Pratik was part of several projects but he never achieved the kind of success that Scam gave him. Frankly, I haven’t done anything new. I just played the way I play or the way I play. The best part that happened to me in Scam was that I was captured very well and overall I was captured in such a way that all the smallest things I tried were translated. Another cool part is that Scam gave me the biggest platform that helped me reach national and international audiences and changed everything for me, he said.

The actor is also a fan of the biopic genre. After playing the role of Harshad Mehtas, he also expressed his interest in playing the role of two iconic stars. There are many and many such people. Guess I’d love to see Sanjeev Kumar’s biopic if that happens. I would love to do the biopic of Dr Varghese Kurien – The Amul Man. So yeah, there are a lot of interesting people around, he revealed.

To post 1992 scam, Pratik has been offered many projects. Having started with Hansal Mehta, he is now looking forward to working with directors like Zoya Akhar, Anurag Basu, Anurag Kashyap and Mani Ratnam.

During this time he was recently seen in the Gujarati webseries Vitthal teedi and has three movies and two web series in her kitty including movies Atithi Bhooto Bhava, Ravan Leela, Woh Ladki Hai Kahan?.

