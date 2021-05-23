Connect with us

Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Would love to do the biopic of Sanjeev Kumar and Dr Verghese Kuriens – Pratik Gandhi: Bollywood News

Published

12 seconds ago

on

By


Pratik Gandhi rose to fame with the mega-hit of the web series 1992 scam directed by Hansal Mehta. He played the role of broker Harshad Mehta who was at the center of the 1992 scam. All the success and appreciation he has received has now translated into more work. The actor, whose life changed after the success of the series, is now busy reading scripts, answering calls and messages of appreciation. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Pratik talked about life after 1992 scam and its acting process.

After 1992 scam, there was a general curiosity among people about who Pratik Gandhi was. The success of the series led Pratik to give interviews, becoming the face of magazine covers and now he’s featured on his first non-fictional TV show named Star Vs Food, where he explored his cooking skills. Speaking of being on the show, Pratik said: It was a very interesting experience for me because I don’t have to be a character. I just have to be myself. Let me tell you, it’s very difficult for an actor that when you tell them – this is the brief – to be yourself. Because it is very difficult. No script, nothing, and this is the first non-fictional show I’ve done.

When asked if he should be aware of what he said on the show, Pratik replied: A little, yes, because I also have to keep things on track. When we shoot a show, the show has a special tone. I have to be true to it while being myself, add value to it and actually work. I had to cook.

Pratik is not much of a cook and the show reflects the same. However, he did his best. On the show, he also challenges the chief to say a Gujarati dialogue. When asked if he had found any similarities between the two – the art of cooking and the art of the theater, he said: There are a lot of similarities. Culinary art is a widely known and loved art form and there are people who learn it and people who are passionate about it. Acting is also a passion and both are an art form. Either way, you know where to stop. Zyada masala usme bhi daal diya toh accha nahi lagega, zyada masala isme bhi dala toh actor bhi accha nahi lagega (if you add extra spices in both, they wouldn’t be good). While the subtlety, jo script hai, jo, recipe hai, uss hisaab see hi banna chahiye (One should follow the script or the recipe when it comes to their respective art). No one can become a hero in any dish. It must be a healthy experience.

Pratik further explained how he analyzes his performance after completing a project. What I keep thinking and analyzing is that I had tried something, that I know, I had tried something in that line, or that expression, or that scene. I’m curious to know if it has been translated in front of the screen. So if I tried something new that only I know about, I’m curious to see if it worked or not. So when we all watch together with friends and family, I want to see the reaction if it has achieved, if it has been translated. I keep watching it, over and over, to see if it translates. So that kind of analysis continues to happen, he added.

Before 1992 scam, Pratik was part of several projects but he never achieved the kind of success that Scam gave him. Frankly, I haven’t done anything new. I just played the way I play or the way I play. The best part that happened to me in Scam was that I was captured very well and overall I was captured in such a way that all the smallest things I tried were translated. Another cool part is that Scam gave me the biggest platform that helped me reach national and international audiences and changed everything for me, he said.

The actor is also a fan of the biopic genre. After playing the role of Harshad Mehtas, he also expressed his interest in playing the role of two iconic stars. There are many and many such people. Guess I’d love to see Sanjeev Kumar’s biopic if that happens. I would love to do the biopic of Dr Varghese Kurien – The Amul Man. So yeah, there are a lot of interesting people around, he revealed.

To post 1992 scam, Pratik has been offered many projects. Having started with Hansal Mehta, he is now looking forward to working with directors like Zoya Akhar, Anurag Basu, Anurag Kashyap and Mani Ratnam.

During this time he was recently seen in the Gujarati webseries Vitthal teedi and has three movies and two web series in her kitty including movies Atithi Bhooto Bhava, Ravan Leela, Woh Ladki Hai Kahan?.

ALSO READ: Lots of people who told me not to go for a Gujarati series after Scam Pratik Gandhi on Vitthal Teedi

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: