New report details extremely weak API representation in Hollywood





A new Hollywood report has come out that has shed light on how few people from communities in Asia and the Pacific Islands have been featured onscreen or behind the camera. The study – titled " The prevalence and portrayal of people in Asia and the Pacific in 1,300 popular films " and detailed in Variety – examined the 1,300 highest-grossing films released between 2007 and 2019, and the results are staggering. Of those films, only 44 of them had an Asian or Pacific Islander in the lead role, with 14 of those films being directed by Dwayne Johnson. Another five of them are led by Keanu Reeves, who has a Chinese-Hawaiian father but who visually goes white. Only six of those 44 films are directed by a woman of Asian and Pacific Islander descent. Samir husseinGetty Images Related: Chicago MedArden Cho opens up about racist attack while walking his dog Of the 1,300 films, the study found that 94.2% of them did not feature any Pacific Islander, 40.2% of them did not feature any Asian characters, resulting in 39% films showing neither. The study claims that there are 51,159 talking characters in the list of films shown. Of that number, only 5.9% of them were APIs, compared to 7.1% of people in the United States who identify as APIs. Of that percentage, the study claims that only 13% of those roles were fleshed out characters, as opposed to stereotypical or superficial roles. Behind the cameras, the numbers were even lower for API directors (3.5%), casting directors (3.3%) and producers (2.5%). Not a single female API has been recognized as the sole director of any of these 1,300 films. Getty Images "The numbers speak for themselves. They give food for thought on how far the industry has yet to go to counter the invisibility of our on-screen community," says actor Daniel Dae Kim Lost character was "problematic"). "If anything is to improve, the historical indifference on the part of policymakers to increased representation of Asian-Americans must go beyond the usual performative rhetoric to achieve real and demonstrable change." Daniel Dae Kim's Hellboy The role (which was Asian in the source material) was originally cast with white actor Ed Skrein ahead of a bleach backlash, highlighting why the portrayal is so low. Michael kovacGetty Images The past few months have seen a number of protests and stars speak out against racism and hatred against Asians, including BTS, Sandra Oh and Gemma Chan, among others. A UK-based ESEA Community Fund has been set up on GoFundMe and has raised over £ 77,000 of a goal of £ 100,000 at the time of writing. You can donate here.

