Announcement of the first place winners of the Menuhin competition





RICHMOND, Virginia (WRIC) – The 2021 Richmond Menuhin competition has announced that this year’s first winners are from the United States and Spain. The first senior winner was Mara Dueas, 18, from Spain, and the first 15-year-old junior winner, Keila Wakao, from the United States. “I am so proud that Keila Wakao and Mara Dueas represent the Menuhin competition as their careers evolve,” said Gordon Back, artistic director of the Menuhin competition. However, he added that he thought the contestants were all winners in my opinion. The competition took place practically this year. Richmond Philharmonic Orchestra performs at vaccination event in Henrico County

The senior first prize winner was 18-year-old Mara Dueas from Spain. (Photo courtesy of the Menuhin competition) Dueas is studying with Boris Kuschnir at the University of Music and Performing Arts in Graz and the University of Music and Arts in the City of Vienna, according to the announcement. Dreams make no distinction on nationality or social background. They are there to fight and to be reached, ”she said. “As the winner of the competition in the Richmond Senior Division 2021, I am part of Lord Yehudi Menuhins’ legacy, one of the greatest honors I can ever think of. It’s like touching the moon with my fingertips! As the first recipient, she won $ 20,000, a two-year loan of a Golden Period Stradivarius violin from the private collection of Jonathan Molds CBE through the Beares International Violin Society and a bow made by Christophe Landon. You can watch her winning performance online here. The first junior winner was Keila Wakao, 15, from the United States. (Photo courtesy of the Menuhin competition) Dominion Energy Charity Classic Raises Over $ 1.5 Million For Good Causes Despite No Fans At Tournament

Wakao is originally from Chestnut Hill, MA and studied at the New England Conservatory of Music with Donald Weilerstein and Soovin Kim. When I was 8 or 9, that’s when I started watching the Menuhin Violin Competition, Keila said. As I got older, I was so inspired by the musicians in the Competition, and I wanted to see myself there, and now, even through this online experience, I’ve learned so much, and it’s been such an exciting process. For his best placement, Wakao won $ 10,000 and a two-year loan from a fine old Italian violin, sponsored by Florian Leonhard Fine Violins London & New York. She also received the Junior Composer Award, sponsored by the Richard S. Reynolds Foundation. Wakao’s final performance can be seen here. You can find a full list of winners and more on the Menuhin competition online here. The final round can also be watched on Youtube.

