Scott Disick’s strained relationship with Kourtney at the end of the show





As KUWTK comes to an end, Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s close friendship after the breakup also comes to an end. Now Scott’s “greatest fear” is coming true.

keeping up with the Kardashiansstarted with the early days of Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s romance, and sadly ends with them on the outs. Since their split a few years ago, Scott and thePooshfounder remained so close that rumors of reconciliation were constant. Some fans supported him too. However, it looks like Kourtney’s new relationship has put a wedge between the once-friendly exes. Kourtney has dated others since the 2015 split, such as Younes Bendjima. But the 42-year-old’s relationship with Travis Barker is so serious that they have reportedly discussed the marriage. Scott had a multi-year relationship with Sofia Richie and is currently dating Amelia Hamlin. Still, he’s admitted on air that he doesn’t like when Kourtney has a boyfriend. Fans have noticed Scott’s distance since the mother of his children became official with Travis earlier this year. Now insiders are confirming these observations. Keep scrolling to keep reading

The relationship between Scott and Kourtneys is definitely strained,a source said Us weekly, add, They don't communicate much unless it has to do with their children. It turns out that this tension between them also extended to her relationship with the entire Kardashian family.The source continued,"Honestly, things haven't been the same since KUWTK stopped filming and Kourtney and Travis started dating. Scott not only feels disconnected from Kourtney, but from all the Kardashians as well. It was his. biggest fear – disconnecting from his family, and now he's on the outskirts with Kourtney completely affecting him.Kourtney and her sister Kim have previously expressed concern over the Scottonce movie ending. Instead of keeping up with the Kardashians these days, the source explained that Scott has decided to stay in Miami. "where he has a house, for a few months and just tries to stay out of the drama. He's happy with Amelia and surrounds himself with his friends and does things that put him in a better mood, like a lot of retail therapy.Considering that Scott allegedly owes his former manager a "substantial sum", retail therapy may not be the best choice. Scott isn't the only ex who hasn't been thrilled for Kourtney and Travis. The former wife of Blink-182 drummer Shanna Moakler has done countless digs. But Travis' children have expressed their approval very clearly. And the couple continue to flaunt their love in PDA-filled photos, with Scott being estranged from Kourtney and the family as a whole just shows the many ways things have drastically changed since then.keeping up with the Kardashiansfirst premiere. Viewers who have watched the family go from skepticism of Scott to kissing him are certainly saddened by this update. But with such a long history, who knows what might happen next.









