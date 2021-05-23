Coastal regions of Maharashtra, including the city of Mumbai, were hit by Cyclone Tauktae on May 17. The cyclone killed many people and caused immense material damage on the west coast of India. The cyclone also damaged the sets of several films including that of Ajay Devgn Maidaan which was built on the outskirts of Mumbai.

In a recent interview with a daily, producer Boney Kapoor spoke about the need to set up sets for the third time. The set had to be dismantled last year due to the lockdown induced by the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that 70 to 80% of the whole had been destroyed. He said what he was going through was horrible and didn’t want to be reminded of it.

Kapoor added that if he thought about his feelings or the loss, he might start to cry. He also said that thinking about going over budget and piling up spending, he could sink into depression. He added that he didn’t even want to watch the set.

Boney is also trying to stay positive in this context and is grateful that there were no casualties on the set as there were 40 to 50 people on the set when the cyclone hit the city.

Maidaan is based on the life of the late football player Syed Abdul Rahim. Directed by Amit Sharma and produced by Boney Kapoor, the film also stars Priyamani.

