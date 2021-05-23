How ‘Master of None’ Season 3 Achieved In Vitro Fertilization

In the third season of the Netflix comedy Master of None, a dispirited Alicia (played by Naomi Ackie) struggles to stay awake after weeks of intensive fertility treatment. With her head rolling gently back, she waits for her laundry to finish during a brief respite from the grueling physical, emotional and financial process of becoming pregnant.

The soundtrack of the scene? A song by Don Omar from Fast Five.

It’s one of the favorite parts of the season for co-creator, co-writer and director Aziz Ansaris because, like the series as a whole, it’s an honest look at the realities and absurdities of modern life.

The topics that are in that area, everyone talks about it, but nobody talks about it, which I tend to attract myself to, Ansari wrote in an email to The Times.

Premiering on Sunday, new season captioned Moments in Love, the messy, complicated, and hard truths genre swaps fancy New York dinners with seedy laundromats and far-off Italian getaways for fertility clinic visits, including a Revolutionary episode which depicts, with seriousness and care, the rarely televised struggle of infertility. In it, Alicia, the ex-wife of series mainstay Denise (Lena Waithe), embarks on a journey to conceive through in vitro fertilization. It’s a huge undertaking, made more difficult by the fact that she does it alone.

As Ackie said, life has a way of pushing the reality of your situation right in front of your face, so you can’t ignore it.

A literal example: The camera landing squarely on Alicias face as her fertility doctor bluntly details the extra costs Shell has to shoulder as a single lesbian, an identity that U.S. insurance companies don’t cover. in vitro fertilization: They have a code to be attacked by an orca, and they have a code to be sucked into a jet engine, but not for gay and desires a pregnancy, the doctor said coldly.

Millions in our community want to be parents too and we shouldn’t have to feel anxious or anxious every time we go to a doctor’s appointment Waithe, who co-wrote the season and stars opposite Ackie, wrote in an email.

This is the most overtly political moment in an episode otherwise marked by subtlety: lingering shots of Alicia in the clinic waiting room, a one-minute scene of Alicia putting away boxes of drugs. These were choices Ansari, together with editor-in-chief Jennifer Lilly, had intentionally made as director. He wanted it to look like real life. And that’s what real life looks like, Waithe says.

Naomi Ackie plays Alicia, who goes through the enormous task of IVF on her own. (Netflix)

The IVF process is a marathon demanding discipline and patience, all for an end result with less than a 50% chance of success. It was a difficult reality to translate onscreen, but dramatizing the repetitiveness of the process served another purpose: the assertion that worldliness like despair, joy, or anxiety also exists in hyper-politicized lives.

He makes a statement without having to make a huge statement, Ackie said. Sometimes just being there and existing in that space is affirmation enough.

When I looked at it I was like, Oh it’s okay, it’s just me who am me with a different name! continued Ackie, who described the storyline as part of a growing number of narratives in which women of color are simply allowed to be human.

In the episode, Master of None also pays special attention to IVF, with details that can only be picked up by the most vigilant eye or by those who have experienced it themselves. Ansari and Waithe consulted with IVF patients and doctors to make sure the story they were telling was as close to the truth as possible. In fact, the episode was inspired by the experience of one of Ansaris’ close friends, who is also called Alicia and was herself undergoing IVF.

I was working on the scripts in a cafe in London and I went out and called my friend, he remembered his first attempts to write history. I ended up being on the phone for about an hour and a half as she went through her whole ordeal and quickly realized that this was an incredibly compelling story and a perfect place for an episode.

The momentum of the story gathered momentum as he consulted more of his friends who had undergone IVF treatment. While I was having all of these conversations, I just tried to keep track of the emotional moments, the fears, the frustrations, the lighter moments, the joys that seemed to overlap in the experiences, he continued.

Even filming during the COVID-19 pandemic played a role, as the anxiety of the time found its way onto the screen.

Lena said, “Whatever you feel on any given day, bring it to the set,” Ackie recalls. This was the advice I found most appropriate for the series. The screenplay, written before the pandemic, was oddly prescient with an emphasis on the constriction, often conveyed in the calm of the sterile fertility clinic or in the dark air of Alicia and Denises quiet at their homes in the north. of State.

The aesthetic of the seasons, a departure from the previous two, informs the mood, especially when so much is left unsaid. As a director, Ansari ditched the widescreen format in favor of the classic Academy ratio, its tighter frame being a visual metaphor for the many forms of entrapment Alicia felt. Kevin Fortune, Ackies stylist, also gave her character hairstyles that reflected her growing exhaustion throughout the treatment.

Naomi Ackie and Lena Waithe have a complicated love affair in the third season of Master of None. (Courtesy of Netflix)

Every day I see this, says Francisca Steyn of working with patients in situations similar to Alicia’s. Steyn, a fertility nurse who works closely with LGBTQ patients, was the IVF consultant on set, making sure the show had a good experience. Actors like Cordelia Blair, who plays nurse Alicias turned emotional rock, worked with Steyn to make precise terminology and procedural movements more realistic.

For Alicias ‘monitoring appointments during the episode, for example, the movement of nurse Cordelias of the ultrasound wand, the evolution of Alicias’ reactions to the procedure and the illuminated images on the ultrasound screen have all been repeated over and over again in order to mimic real life.

Nurse Cordelias ‘supportive presence was informed by Blairs’ actual experience in palliative care: there is a lot of silent loneliness; then you need to figure out what’s going on in that person’s emotional silence, she says. Learning to read emotional silence has helped me in my role as a Cordelia nurse.

I wanted her to be my daughter, Blair continued, referring to her character relationship with Alicia. I just felt like I could relate to her. … It went beyond a professional relationship to almost a friendly relationship.

Blair was also moved by her real-life friend who was undergoing IVF treatment at the same time the series was filming. I found that quite moving, she said. When asked how much Alicias’ trip mirrored that of her friend, Blair replied: Exactly.

Debuting in a world drastically changed by COVID-19, Moments in Love eschews Master of Nones lighter elements for a stubborn look at reality.

In general, I didn’t even want to do Master of None Season 3 for a long time, Ansari said. I’ve always been very open about not wanting to do the show unless we have something really exciting and new.

The result is a meticulously crafted story that informs viewers as much as it invites them to see it. Even those who have never faced infertility or undergone in vitro fertilization.

Rather than give up, she fought, as Blair said of Alicia. She has an inner strength, and she just decided, OK, that’s what I want. And she went after.