Ranking the Top 10 WWE and AEW Slogans Today | Launderer report

Photo credit: WWE.com

To this day, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling history. The third-gen Superstar had all the tools to resonate with his audience: an awesome look, exceptional comedic timing, a memorable finisher and, most importantly, a manner with words.

The Great One’s promotional work and a host of quoted slogans helped make him an icon during the Attitude era. Of course, the 10-time world champion was not the first to use this formula. After all, crowd reaction is integral to professional wrestling, and all-time greats like Ric Flair have made their careers using the traditional call-and-chorus technique commonly found in the music.

To that end, the right slogan or the right time could change someone’s career path. For example, “Austin 3:16” changed everything. It’s widely regarded as the most popular catchphrase in professional wrestling history, and it helped turn “Stone Cold” Steve Austin into the megastar we know today. Plus, the pronunciation of those famous words in King of the Ring 1996 could be seen as the start of WWE’s most lucrative period.

It’s hard to top it all off, but some modern stars have managed to create something that fits their character perfectly or miraculously caught live crowds, like Rusev Day. Likewise, there is an emotional and nostalgic connection with something as simple as “Everyone is different. Everyone is special” from the late Hana Kimura.

The 22-year-old, who was best known for her work with Stardom, died on May 23 last year, but her rallying cry continues. Let’s take a look at 10 of the best taglines in WWE and All Elite Wrestling today.