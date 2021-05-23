Into the Spider-Verse Art imagines Andy Samberg as Peter Parker





A new piece from Spider-Man: Into Spider-Verse fan art imagines what Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Andy Samberg might look like as Peter B. Parker.

A new piece ofSpider-Man: Into The Spider-Versefan art imagines Andy Samberg in live-action Peter B. Parker. As the movie title suggests, the 2018 animationInto the Spider-VerseThe movie involved multiple versions of Spider-Man, including Spider-Ham, Spider-Man Noir, and even Spider-Man 2099 in the film’s mid-credits scene. However, the main character of Spider-Man was Miles Morales, who was trained by Peter B. Parker from Earth-616. While Sonydove in the multiverse concept in animated form, the MCU appears to be doing the same with Phase 4. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness obviously deals with different realities and dimensions, andSpider-Man: No Coming Homeis also believed to involve the multiverse. There have been several reports that Tobey Maguire, who played Spider-Man in the Sam Raimi trilogy, and Andrew Garfield, who appeared in both of Marc Webb’sAmazing Spider-Manmovies, are in talks to join the MCU this year. Garfield recently denied his involvement inSpider-Man: No Coming HomeandSony debunked the Maguire / Garfield rumors in October 2020. Yet people still believe that Tom Holland won’t soon be the only Spider-Man live in the MCU. Related: Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2 – What We Know So Far Digital artist venomhologyhas now envisioned Samberg as the next live-action Spider-Man, Samberg appears in art as Peter B. Parker, who was voiced byNew girlJake Johnson in Sony’s Animated Adventure. WithSpider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2Along the way, in addition to an all-female spin-off, Sony will likely include even more versions of Spider-Man in future animated films. As for the live action, Holland is still the only Spider-Man confirmed forSpider-Man: No Coming Home. The casting of Alfred Molina as Doc Ock and Jamie Foxx as Electro clearly suggests that the Spider-Manfilms past could be sewn into the MCU, but Marvel of course won’t confirm that storyline just yet. Although it seems unlikely thatSpider-Man: No Coming Homewould include versions of Spider-Manen plus Maguire and Garfield, nothing can be ruled out at this time. With that in mind, Marvel would undoubtedly be criticized if he included Samberg as Peter Parker and left out Maguire and / or Garfield. Fans have been clamoring for years to see the three actors team up in live-actionSpider-Versemovie. Ever since Peter B. Parker was used as comic relief inSpider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, Samberg seems like a logical choice given his track record on SNL andBrooklyn nine-nine.Spider-Man: No Coming Home could possibly cast Maguire and Garfield, but sadly Samberg as Peter B. Parker is nothing more than a fun fan cast. More: Spider-Verse 2 Should Include The Spectacular Spider-Man After Unfair Ending Source:venomhology A Davy Jones prequel is the best way to save the pirates of the Caribbean

