Dubai-based Michael Cinco responds to Miss Universe backlash: stop scamming Filipino designers





DUBAI: Dubai-based designer Michael Cinco shared a lengthy text on social media in response to the Miss Universe Canada team, who accused the fashion designer and his team of trying to sabotage Miss Canada Nova Stevens. MGmode Communications, the team behind Miss Universe Canada, wrote in a now deleted post that the dresses Cinco sent to Stevens arrived late and were ill-fitting. We love Michael, but it was inexplicable. At the same time, they had time to tailor a dress for another delegate, things don’t add up, read the post.

A screenshot of a comment from MGmode Communications, the publicist behind Nova Stevens. In response to the accusations, the Filipino designer shared a photo of the Miss Universe contestant wearing her preliminary gown and final gown, writing: Here she is smiling and happy, then all of a sudden you are spreading rumors that you don’t haven’t worn my dress (because) its ill-fitting. First, the dresses arrived on time. Or how were you able to send me photos and videos of her wearing them, showing how the dresses fit her perfectly, a few days before each event? He added that he wouldn’t normally respond to unnecessary social media rants or negative reviews about his work, but he couldn’t let that go unchecked as it put the blame on his team the week after. the competition, which took place in Florida last Sunday. In another post, the beloved A-list designer said he texted Miss Canada manager Miguel Martinez to remove the accusatory message. He just told me the truth had to come out … (Nova Stevens) just told me that (his team) was upset because she believed my team and I were trying to sabotage her, Cinco said. You don’t even pay for the mail or any other fees, Cinco added. Next time, don’t ask me or any Filipino designer to dress your candidates. Ask your Canadian designers to showcase their work on the world stage. Stop taking advantage of my cuteness and stop scamming Filipino designers, he added. Cinco was tasked with designing the dresses for three of the contestants for the 2020 Miss Universe Finals, which took place Sunday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, South Florida. Stevens broke the news a few weeks ago, posting a photo with the famous designer on Instagram. Boss! Michael Cinco does not need to be introduced! So grateful to have you as the official dress designer for Miss Universe, she wrote alongside a heart-eyed emoji. According to the Cincos post, he hired a photographer and filmmaker to shoot Stevens at a world-class location in Dubai, which he says he paid for. Stevens has since responded to the controversy. It really hurts me because I only have love for both parties, she said in a video posted to social media. The fact that I got to work with you (Michael Cinco) is a highlight of my career as Miss Universe Canada. This gratitude will never diminish, and I have expressed that gratitude both publicly and privately, she said. It amazes me that my gratitude is even in question.







