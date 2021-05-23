UK embarrassed after Amanda Holden’s Eurovision blunder





The UK has been called embarrassing after presenter Amanda Holden boasted that she couldn’t tell the difference between saying hello in French and Dutch when she took part in the Eurovision Song Contest final.

She blundered when she was tasked with presenting the results of the British jury on the last night of the competition in Rotterdam.

Appearing from London to address viewers and international attendees of the show, she said: “Good evening. Goedenavond. It’s a good evening in French and Dutch although I have absolutely no idea which one. . ” The UK finished last for the second consecutive time in the competition, with many viewers concluding that the result reflected its unpopularity in many parts of the world. Fiona Hyslop wrote on Twitter: “Nil Points for UK and Amanda Holden finds it funny to say she doesn’t know the difference between French and Dutch #Embarrassing.” Responding to Hyslop, one independence supporter noted: “Scotland is pulled down by association. We have to gain independence and show our culture on the world stage. By yes, totally embarrassing.” Thea Butler wrote on Twitter this morning: ‘How are people surprised we’re the last when Amanda Holden literally said two words in different languages, laughed at them, then said she didn’t understand the languages did she just speak? Lack of respect earns him a lack of respect. ” The Italian group Maneskin won the competition Another viewer pointed out the difference between Holden and a young Greek boy who presented the result to his country’s jury in fluent English. Ryan Latto tweeted: “Eurovision 2021 Greek spokesperson, 10, had a better understanding of different languages ​​than Amanda Holden …” Linguist Dr Clare Hardaker wrote on Twitter this morning: “Welcome, Eurovision was punctuated by a linguistic controversy last night. Amanda Holden came over to the UK and joked, ‘Good evening. Goedenavond. It’s a good evening in French and Dutch even though I have absolutely no idea which one. “And given that she tops the trend list this morning, I can say the response has been pretty negative. Why? “Well, people have pointed out that (pretend ?!) Ignorance of the languages ​​your mainland neighbors speak makes you seem insular and, well, ignorant. “And others have noted that it was reminiscent of the grumpy racism” these funny strangers all strike me as the same “racism from our not-so-distant past, based on colonialist ideas of British exceptionalism in relation to” that alien fate ” that wasn’t, is worth understanding or learning more about. “I have already pointed out that notions of linguistic superiority are deeply rooted in racism, classism, ableism, etc., but in a continent-wide competition to bring European countries together in celebration, this (pseudo ?) Ignorance sounded particularly bad. “Instead of sounding like a charming ‘Am I not a fool, me’ joke (which would be pretty boring anyway), many British onlookers slumped into their sofas in the hope that it was seen as a tiny vignette of island attitudes that shaped and driven Brexit. ” Scottish Leah Franchetti noted Holden’s ignorance. “It kills me a bit. I wish I had been better with other languages ​​but I’m trying *. Why is it okay to be so blatantly ignorant?” Viewers also took to Twitter to highlight the unpopularity of the UK after it entered the contest last. James Newman didn’t score any points after performing his song Embers. This is the second consecutive time that the United Kingdom has finished the competition without points.

Italian pop-rock Maneskin triumphed and France finished second in the competition held last night in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Other top performances came from Switzerland, Iceland, Russia and Lithuania.

People who looked across Scotland and the UK quickly noted that UK’s result in the contest reflected its unpopularity among the 25 other participating countries. Journalist Lesley Riddoch wrote on Twitter this morning: “Eurovision was barking louder than ever. The silky Italian punks were elegantly defiant. Iceland was happy and cool. The songs from France and Switzerland were spit. And Brexited Britain is now clearly Johnny no buddies. Scottish filmmaker Phantom Power tweeted: “It was the most political Eurovision ever with millions of public votes involved. The UK is clearly and downright despised across the continent. How does that sound to you? it in Scotland. ” SNP communications manager at Holyrood Murray Foote noted the Brexit context of the competition. He tweeted: “No one tip. It’s like a business deal with Liz Truss.” Journalist James Doleman tweeted: “UK gets public, zero points” and added: “I’m sorry for that poor guy now.” Actor Dan Stevens, who played Russian contestant Alexander Lemtov in the film Eurovision, highlighted a quote from his character in the film. Stevens tweeted: “I called her” and referred to Lemtov’s words in the popular movie: “She’s pretty good but everyone hates the UK so zero points.” Journalist Adam Ramsay tweeted: I can’t wait for Scotland to take their rightful place on the #Eurovision stage. It’s gonna be amazing. ” Jack O’Neil tweeted: “Independent Scotland would have won Eurovision.”. The results were:

Italy – 524

France – 499

Switzerland – 432

Iceland – 378

Ukraine – 364

Finland – 301

Malta – 255

Lithuania – 220

Russia – 204

Greece – 170

Bulgaria – 170

Portugal – 153

Moldova – 115

Sweden – 109

Serbia – 109

Cyprus – 94

Israel – 93

Norway – 75

Belgium – 74

Azerbaijan – 65

Albania – 57

San Marino – 50

Netherlands – 11

Spain – 6

Germany – 3

United Kingdom – 0









