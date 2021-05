‘F9’ box office speeds up to massive $ 162.4 million startup – The Hollywood Reporter

Universal High Octane Action Photo F9 started its box office engines with a whopping $ 162.4 million from eight overseas markets, including $ 135.6 million from China alone. The last opus of Fast Furious installment also debuted in South Korea, Russia, Hong Kong, Russia and the Middle East, all markets where cinema has rebounded from the COVID-19 crisis.. F9Ticket sales were as strong as the pre-pandemic period, and marked Universal’s best start in China behind the last one Quickly movie. It is also the greatest spectacle of the pandemic era for a Hollywood title. With this weekend’s airing, the high-octane franchise has now raised more than $ 6 billion in ticket sales worldwide. The series has always been an international sensation – including in China – where F9 is the first Hollywood film to open north of $ 100 million since Avengers: Endgame over two years ago. The Chinese campaign for F9 included personalized content and activations in three key cities, Wenzhou, Wuhan and Chongqing, along with high-profile out-of-home tactics and a large-scale presence at the Strawberry Festival, China’s most influential music festival. F9 has opted for a phased deployment across the world to allow theaters to gain a foothold in other markets. It debuts in the United States – where theaters continue to turn on the lights and fight capacity restrictions – on June 25. Warner Bros. and Legendary’s Godzilla vs. Kong, now in his fifth weekend, also did well, but had to face more constraints. Additionally, the monster mashup debuted simultaneously on HBO Max, while F9 gets an exclusive theatrical release. (In similar markets, F9 doubled Godzilla’s opening.) Imax contributed $ 14 million, which is the company’s second largest opening in May despite opening in far fewer markets than the current record holder, Captain America: Civil War. This is the third biggest international opening weekend of Imax ever behind Jurassic world and F8. F9 is one of many photos of events in 2020 that have been delayed by the pandemic. Directed by Justin Lin from a screenplay he co-wrote with Daniel Casey, F9 is a sequel to 2017 The fate of the furious. Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell and Charlize Theron are the stars. In North America, Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures’ Seen entry into franchise Spiral led a moderate weekend, earning $ 4.6 million for a 10-day national total of $ 15.8 million and a global north total of $ 22.5 million. Domestic box office set to pick up in earnest over Memorial Day weekend with tentpoles Cruella and A Quiet Place, Part II.







