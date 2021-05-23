Game of Thrones actor reveals discarded, darker plans for his character





It has been two years since Game of thrones has come to an end and while the show has seen many controversial moments and a divisive final season, it is still considered by many to be one of the greatest shows in history. One of the show’s biggest backlash moments was back in Season 5 when Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) was raped by Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) on their wedding night. This caused an understandable outrage, which led to future changes to the series. Recently, Hannah Waddingham, who played Septa Unella on Game of thrones (but these days she’s mostly known as Rebecca Welton on Ted lasso), spoke with Collider and revealed that her character’s ending was almost a whole lot worse. “She was supposed to be raped by The Mountain, and I think they had so many complaints about Sansa’s rape that they chose not to accept it,” Waddingham revealed. “I think maybe they changed it when I was flying in flight to Belfast because suddenly I got these new sides that said I would need a wetsuit top. And I thought they sent me the wrong pieces. And of course when I got there I was put on a wetsuit top and I was like, ‘Because? And they said, ‘Oh, that’s more waterboarding.’ “ Septa Unella was one of the Game of thrones“A lot of terrible characters. In case you forgot, it was the “Shame” Septa who paraded Cersei Lannister (Lena Heady) through King’s Landing at the end of Season 5. Fans of the series weren’t exactly sad. to see her end up with a terrible fate, but it’s safe to assume that there would have been some backlash if she had been sexually assaulted. In the end, they made the right choice. Cersei’s revenge on those who wronged her is one of the most epic moments on the show, and it would have absolutely ruined it for many people. Unfortunately, the Waddingham waterboarding experience was not exactly pleasant. In fact, it looks like she had liquid poured on her face several times for ten hours. “And there I was tied to a wooden table with big straps for ten hours. And certainly, apart from giving birth, it was the worst day of my life, ”she shared. “Because Lena was uncomfortable pouring liquid on my face the whole time, and I was beside myself.” But in those moments you have to think, serve yourself the bite and go on or do you chicken and go, ‘No that’s not what I signed up for, blah, blah , blah? And then the funniest thing was, after I was done shooting it all day, and people like Miguel Sapochnik, the director by the way, would walk by with a cup of tea and a sandwich on the go and walk away, “Hi honey, you’re okay? And I said to myself: “Not really”. “ The crew just said we’re really waterboarding you here. And I was like, ‘Yeah, you don’t have to tell me that!’ In short: yes. None of this is really good news, but we’re happy to see people talking about their experiences. Hope the next Game of thrones spin off, Dragon house, will be a more pleasant time for those involved.



