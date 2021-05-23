Where are the stars of the sitcom Merseyside Watching now – from Hollywood to EastEnders

The hit sitcom ITV Watching was so successful it lasted almost seven years.

Many of its stars have gone on to become household names in television and film, while others have faded from the limelight.

The show – which has regularly attracted over 13 million viewers – followed the daily lives of a Merseyside family, one of whom was an avid bird watcher.

The sitcom centered around an unlikely love affair between Liverpool’s Brenda and Malcolm de Meols on the Wirral, the “posh” part of Merseyside.

The title refers to Brenda and her sister Pamela’s hobby of “people watching” and Malcolm’s hobby of bird watching.

The hit show helped launch successful acting careers for many actors, some of whom went on to star in EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

There was also an off-screen romance between two of the co-stars, and one actress from the show gained Hollywood fame, while another turned her back on showbiz.

the Daily Star Online took a look at where the stars of the show are now and what they’ve accomplished in their acting careers.

Paul Bown (Malcolm Stoneway)









The Staffordshire-born actor had his great luck as the lead role as bird watcher Malcolm.

Paul, now 63, has enjoyed a successful television career and appeared on popular shows such as Coronation Street, Casualty, Holby City, Endeavor and Father Brown.

In Corrie, he starred as Roy Croppers’ brother and appeared in a number of dramas, including A Confession, alongside Martin Freeman, as well as in Bancroft.

A fun fact is that Paul starred alongside Rowan Atkinson in the very first episode of Mr Bean and also made a cameo appearance in the hit movie The Damned United, starring Hollywood actor Michael Sheen.

Emma Wray (Brenda Wilson)









Emma, ​​born in Birkenhead, was a perfect hit for the Merseyside-based show, for which she sang the memorable themed tune What Does He See In Me ?.

Recognizable as the boisterous character Brenda, she was forced to ride in the Malcolms sidecar of her Norton motorbike on her comedic bird watching trips.

And that was his way of rubbing Malcolms’ domineering mother, Marjorie, played by Patsy Byrne.

Emma also played a major role in Yorkshire Televisions Stay Lucky, but perhaps surprisingly excited in 1999 after her last role as Donna on the My Wonderful Life TV series, and is now reportedly a nanny.

Emma, ​​56, dated Watching co-star – and future EastEnders mainstay – Perry Fenwick and found success with roles on well-known shows Boon and Minder during her acting career. 12 years old.

Liza Tarbuck (lunch Pamela)







(Image: Getty Images)



Known as the daughter of Liverpool comedian Jimmy Tarbuck, Liza trained at the National Youth Theater and the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA).

Her big break came while watching when she played Brendas’ sister, before taking on the role of Angie’s character in the 1998 Falklands War drama Tumbledown alongside Colin Firth.

Later, the actress starred in the BBC comedy drama One Linda Green and the guest starred in Ricky Gervais’ hit comedy series Extras.

The 56-year-old has a series of acting credits to her names, which include roles on French and Saunders, The Inspector Lynley Mysteries, Saxondale, Bleak House, Bonkers and Doctor Who.

Liza has presented the fashion show Shes Gotta Have It and Sky Ones Blockbusters, in addition to being a guest presenter on the BBC show Have I Got News for You. and The Big Breakfast with Johnny Vaughan, Sara Cox and Richard Bacon, but she left the famous Channel 4 show after only a year in the job.

In addition to a long list of television jobs, Liza has also found success on radio and has been chronicling the Channel 4 diet show Supersize vs Superskinny since 2008.

Perry Fenwick (Terry Milton)









Born in London, Perry also made his television breakthrough in the series, before going on to land the iconic role of Billy Mitchell in the BBC’s hit soap opera EastEnders.

The 58-year-old has played the character of Albert Square since 1998, originally only intended to be a guest character.

Perry has also appeared on the television shows Inspector Morse, the comedy The Brittas Empire, Minder, On The Up, The Thin Blue Line and the legendary police show Bergerac, with John Nettles.

He dated Watching co-star Emma Wray and was married to former Coronation Street star Angela Lonsdale.

The couple separated in 2010 after five years of marriage.

Perry has many movie credits to his name, including Empire State, The Winslow Boy, and Mona Lisa.

But it’s his role as Billy Mitchell, now playing for over two decades, that most TV fans will know him for.

Patsy Byrne (Marjorie Stoneway)







(Image: Mirror screenshot)



Many TV fans will know Patsy for her role as Nursia in the hit comedy Blackadder.

But it was as Malcolms’ domineering mother, Ms. Stoneway, that Patsy really took off.

Trained at the Royal Shakespeare Company, Patsy sadly passed away at the age of 80 in 2014.

She has had a decorated television and film career that included roles in Inspector Morse, 2point4 and Children, Les Miserables, David Copperfield and Stealing Heaven to name a few.

She also starred in ITV’s hit series Heartbeat and in an impressive acting career that spanned more than three decades.

Philip Fox (Sidney Clough)

The actor came a hair’s breadth away from staring in the hit comedy Blackadder, but the pilot did not air and fellow actor Tony Robinson landed the role of the iconic dog body Baldrick.

But regardless, Philip has since left to enjoy a career in television, film and radio.

His appearances include Waking The Dead, People Like Us, Maxwell, Dont Tell Father, Midsummer Murders, Foyles War and comedy shows including Im Alan Partridge.

He is well known for his radio work with BBC Radio 4, which includes shows The Art of Deception, The Razors Edge, The Yellow Dog and Inspector Cadaver.

A fun fact is made an appearance in the movie Superman IV and also landed credit in the movie Maurice, starring Hollywood big gun Hugh Grant.

John Bowler (David Lynch)







(Image: ITV)



John studied acting in Glasgow before landing his break from Watching, appearing on the series early in his aspiring acting career.

And now, 68, John has enjoyed a distinguished career.

The veteran actor has the unusual feather in his cap to have appeared on the Big Three Soaps, EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

But Hell will be best remembered for his role as PC Roger Valentine in 229 episodes of the hit ITV crime drama The Bill.

He has also starred in well-known TV shows Casualty, Law and Order UK, WPC 56, Holby City, DCI Banks, Doctor Who, Father Brown and, since 2019, Emmerdale as DI Goldberg.

John made an appearance in Corrie in 2002, then a year later ditched the character Dougie Slade in six episodes, before a clean sweep of the soap operas with his recent appearances in ITVs Emmerdale.

Elizabeth Spriggs (Aunt Peggy)

Ten years after her acting debut in 1968, Elizabeth won the coveted Laurence Olivier Award for Best Supporting Performance for her starring performance in Love Letters on Blue Paper.

She also received a BAFTA nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the 1995 film Sense and Sensibility starring Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet, Hugh Grant and Alan Rickman.

The popular actress also starred in the box office success in the first Harry Potter film, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, as her career grew and rose to fame in Hollywood.

Elizabeth, who died aged 78 in 2008, landed coveted roles in Richards Things, Impromptu and Paradise Road, and celebrated a successful television career that spanned 50 years.

She has appeared in a host of well-known shows including Casualty, Heartbeat, Doctor Who, The Royal, Midsomer Murders, Agatha Christies Poirot, and Swiss Toni.

His star-studded funeral was attended by a string of prominent actors including Peter Vaughan, Jeremy Irons and Robert Hardy.