‘Bridgerton’ hit shows why diversity ‘is a bargain’ in Hollywood

Hollywood’s diversity issues plagued the industry for decades, but the entertainment mecca has taken several decisive actions to tackle his racial blind spots last year.

In the days and months after George Floyd’s murder, The Bachelor (ABC) debuted their first black male role, while Paramount Network canceled the long-running reality TV show Cops (VIAC). Meanwhile, HBO Max (T) has temporarily removed (re-added it with disclaimers) the 1939 Civil War epic Gone with the Wind from its content library.

The social unrest that followed Floyd’s death put diversity and social justice “at the forefront of everyone’s consciousness,” James Lopez, film producer and president of Will Packer Productions, told Yahoo Finance in a recent interview.

Lopez’s company produced black hits “Think Like A Man” and “Girls Trip”. He revealed that he has noticed a shift in the collective consciousness of Hollywood and that “things are changing in terms of corporate culture, and the types of content that a lot of distributors, studios and streamers want.”

A prime example of this change is in Netflix’s (NFLX) “Bridgerton” breakout success which features a mixed race cast, including a black lead.

‘The public is always ahead’

Netflix’s breakout series “Bridgerton” has become one of the most successful shows amid the pandemic (Courtesy: Netflix)

To date, Bridgerton is the premiere of the most-watched series on Netflix, with 63 million households expected to have seen at least part of the show in its first four weeks, according to the company. (Caveat: Netflix counts a viewer as someone who watches at least 2 minutes of content.)

“The public is always ahead,” Lopez said, but cautioned against the idea that the money will just follow.

“Until there is a financial structure in place where creatives have the resources to put forward the projects they want without having to go through a traditional studio system, you will still have this fight and you will have always these gatekeepers who judge what is worthy and what is not, ”explained Lopez.

Hollywood loses $ 10 billion a year due to a lack of diversity, a recent McKinsey study found. Further, the report went on to explain that studio producers often view black content as “Wakanda or poverty, with no middleman.”

Still, Lopez sees some optimism as the recent changes in Hollywood begin to take hold.

“I hope the gatekeepers are starting to see that the color that matters most is money. What if you have a great diversity plan, if you have diversity in thinking, diversity in hiring practices? and a diversity of content, so it’s just good business, ”he continued.

“This has been proven time and time again and ‘Bridgerton’ is just the most recent example of it,” he added.

The Golden Globes ‘account’

The Golden Globes, under fire from critics for months, recently received a fresh blow when WarnerMedia (T) joined Netflix, Amazon (AMZN) and other big production powers to boycott the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) , the non-profit organization which consists of 86 foreigners. journalists who have awarded one of Hollywood’s most coveted awards.

A scathing LA Times briefing on the HFPA found evidence of alleged corruption, intimidation and self-harm. The investigation also revealed that no member of the HFPA is black.

As the backlash intensified, NBC (CMCSA) canceled next year’s telecast, saying in a statement that “a change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we are convinced the HFPA needs to. time to get it right ”.

For his part, Lopez spoke of the need for “accountability” within the organization and the projects envisaged. He said the predominantly non-white castings appear to attract “less interest from the electorate.”

Last year, critics disputed that Darren Star’s comedy “Emily in Paris” received a Globe nomination while the critically acclaimed “I May Destroy You” was ignored.

Headquarters of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) in West Hollywood, California. The HFPA has come under scrutiny after coming forward with a long-awaited inclusion and revision proposal that many say it’s just too little, too late.

“This organization needs to be changed from top to bottom,” Lopez told Yahoo Finance.

“If they come back with better practices, then you’ll see the industry welcome them again. But they have their account, and I’m pretty sure there are other organizations out there that could go through the same thing, “he added.

Overall, the producer said that “much of the way the entertainment business has operated over the past few decades is outdated.”

“It’s time for some of these things to change … I think as an industry we will be better off for this,” he concluded.

