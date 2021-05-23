Days Gone actor teases his involvement in a new game





Sam Witwer has been no stranger to video games over the years. While the actor’s most notable project might be the role of Deacon St. John in the 2019 version of Days gone, he also appeared in the two entries of the Star Wars: The Force Unleashed series too. And as for the future, Witwer has made it known that his work with the gaming medium is not yet over. During a recent AMA on Reddit, a user asked Witwer whether or not he would be involved in new video games in the future. While he couldn’t answer the question in much detail, Witwer has confirmed that we’ll see him in a new game later. “Well, the short answer is yes,” Witwer said to the question. “However, I cannot be more specific than that at the moment. I will say that Days gone helped me land this new gig. It’s a little different from anything I’ve done so far. “ This last line from Witwer is certainly the most intriguing when it comes to the identity of this new project. Hearing him say it’s unlike anything else he’s done before definitely raises an eyebrow, especially since he’s been the protagonist of many AAA projects in the past. Whatever this game ends up being, however, it looks like we certainly shouldn’t expect it to be the one from Days gone 2. Over the past few months, we’ve learned that Sony Bend at one point offered an open-world title sequel to PlayStation officials. However, for one reason or another, Sony decided not to give the project the green light. While it remains to be seen if Sony will change its mind in the future, it doesn’t look like we’ll be seeing Witwer playing Deacon St. John again anytime soon. Are you excited to see which game Witwer will work on next? And did you appreciate his performance in Days gone? Let me know in the comments or on Twitter at @ Mooreman12.







