Tommy Wiseau of the audience thinks Hollywood is too scared to throw him in Knives Out 2

Casting announcements for Rian Johnson’s Knives out 2 keep flowing, and they continue to delight fans of the first Benoit Blanc mystery. Daniel Craig is expected to be joined in the sequel by big names including Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr. and Kate Hudson. As we eagerly wait to see if the cast roster continues to grow, there is one actor who wants to throw his hat in the ring. Tommy Wiseau, the man behind the infamous Bedroom movie, took to Twitter this week to accuse Hollywood of being too scared to launch it. “Put them in Knives 2, you cowards, ”@thisisweber tweeted with a photo of Wiseau and his longtime creative partner Greg Sestero (who recently appeared on Netflix. The Haunting of Bly Manor). “I’m not a coward! Why is Hollywood so scared?” Wiseau replied. You can check out the tweet below: I am not a coward! Why is Hollywood so afraid? https://t.co/uEmGQUjrj0 – Tommy Wiseau (@TommyWiseau) May 22, 2021 Wiseau often turns to social media to try and be a part of big movies. He offered to lead Spider-Man 4, he threw himself into The suicide squad, and he looked at a cast of Joker fans. Basically, if there is any entertainment news, you can expect some kind of delicious response from Wiseau. While Wiseau may not be a part of any upcoming Hollywood movie, the creator has released a trailer for the film. Big shark over two years ago. There haven’t been many updates since, and the film is still marked as “in production” on IMDb, so it is difficult to know if it will ever see the light of day. Wikipedia says it’s been delayed until this year, but it’s not exactly the most reliable sources. Hoping we will see the movie soon! As for Knives out 2, the movie will likely have a new name because it’s technically not a sequel. “I’m actually writing another Knives Out“Rian Johnson has said before.” It’s been such a spirit, because I sat on the idea for the first one for 10 years. And with this one, I start with a blank page. It’s not really a Knives Out after. I need to find a title so I can stop calling it The sequel to Knives Out because it’s just Daniel Craig as the same detective with a totally new cast. “ “In my mind, I don’t even think of it as a sequel… Ever since we started working on this, I’ve been like, listen, if we can go on, the same way Agatha Christie wrote a bunch of Poirot novels, ”Johnson said SiriusXM. “I mean, do this with Blanc and keep creating more mysteries. Brand new cast, brand new location, brand new mystery. It’s just another Benoit Blanc mystery and it seems like there is so much going on. different that you can do with, you know “It sounds like that would be really fun.” How would you like to see Tommy Wiseau in the next Beniot Blanc mystery? Tell us in the comments!







