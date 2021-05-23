Ai Weiwei commemorates Martin Luther King Jr., Chelsea Manning and more in Lego prisoner portrait exhibit – The Hollywood Reporter





Renowned artist and activist Ai Weiwei spent 81 days in a Chinese prison in 2011 following a government crackdown on lawyers, writers and human rights defenders. His experience and that of other freedom fighters are reflected in his installation. Trace, a series of Lego portraits commemorating 176 political prisoners from around the world. First exhibited on Alcatraz Island in 2014, then on the Hirshhorn in Washington, DC, the show, reduced to 83 portraits, is presented at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles until August 1 (by reservation only , one hour time slots). a large portrait of the artist who is part of the show

Courtesy of Ai Weiwei Studio “When I was in detention, the man [a jailer] said, “Ai Weiwei, you watch too many Hollywood movies. This freedom you are fighting for will cost you your life. Day after day, minute by minute, second by second, you will spend the rest of your life in prison, ”says Ai by phone from his home in Portugal. “I don’t know why I was released. My friends are still in jail, some may never get out – life imprisonment for someone who has done nothing to harm anyone, but just has different beliefs. At Skirball, the gallery walls are lined with a pattern called The Animal That Looks Like A Llama But Is Really An Alpaca, Which Mixes Up CCTV footage, Handcuffs, Alpacas (An Internet Meme For Freedom expression in China) and the Twitter Logo. (Also look closely at Ai’s self-portrait.) On display are Lego portraits of people such as Seng-Aloun Phengphanh and Thongpaseuth Keuakoun, members of a pro-democracy Laotian student group who were each sentenced to 20 years for hanging posters. Also included are the familiar faces of Chelsea Manning, Edward Snowden and Martin Luther King Jr. images of political prisoners formed from Lego bricks

Robert Wedemeyer / Courtesy of the Skirball Cultural Center “The good guy can’t become a good guy until he gets into a fight. The bad guys really had a great fight. And it will take someone to respond, an individual who is powerful, who has yet to respond to our situations, ”Ai says of threats to democracy in the United States and around the world. The answers to these threats are not yet clear, he adds: “I don’t see that there is a deep and meaningful philosophical understanding of our time. If we don’t understand our time, how can we fix the future? “ This story first appeared in the May 19 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.







