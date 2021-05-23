Arranged celebrity marriages | From Shahid-Mira to Shilpa-Raj: Popular Bollywood Celebrities Rocking Arranged Marriage

Bollywood couples rock arranged marriages | Photo credit: Instagram

Marriage is a very important social institution. Everyone wants to get a perfect match, but the criteria for choosing a partner are different. In love marriages, people prefer to choose their partners according to their wish and understanding, while in the case of arranged marriage, individuals prefer partners chosen by their family or parents. There is an ongoing debate about the best way to choose the partner for marriage.

Well, here are some of the Bollywood celebrities who have gone for arranged marriage and can’t get enough of marital bliss. The list includes celebrities ranging from Raj Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor to Govind, Shilpa Shetty, Esha Deol to the new-age couple, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput.

All of the celebrities mentioned above have been married for years and have often mentioned how happy they are in this arranged marriage setup. After all, arranged marriage is more like falling in love after getting married, so it saves the excitement and adventure for years to come unlike love marriages which make you fully aware of your partner before you settle down. .

Bollywood celebrities who rock arranged marriage

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput

It was July 7, 2015 when Shahid and Mira got married. They are fortunate to have two children – daughter Misha and younger son Zain. The cuties were introduced to each other through their families who belong to the same community. Shahid and Mira had once revealed how they got along in the very first meeting despite sharing a huge age gap. They were both honest about themselves and accepted each other with no baggage attached. Shahid also admires the maturity with which Mira has come into her life and embraced parenthood with open arms.

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Sriram Nene

Madhuri married Dr Nene, a cardiovascular surgeon in 1999. After her marriage, she moved to the United States with her husband for many years before moving to Mumbai. They have two boys – Arin and Ryan. Last year Madhuri made her singing debut with her son playing the piano and it created a lot of waves on the internet.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty married Raj Kundra, a businessman, in 2009. The couple didn’t really have an arranged marriage, but neither were they someone who painted the city red for years before take the plunge. Their intentions were clear from the moment they met. It turns out that Raj and Shilpa met as part of a business alliance and instantly hooked up. Raj had just separated from his ex-wife Kavita and although his past created obstacles for Shilpa’s future, but soon things were clear and in no time, Raj and Shilpa announced to the world that they would get married. The couple are blessed with two children – son Viaan and daughter Samisha.

Vivek Oberoi and Priyanka Alva

Vivek Oberoi married Priyanka Alva in 2010. In an old interview with HT, the actor talked about how grateful he was to have married Priyanka. He believes marriage is a deep connection that goes beyond attraction. “I didn’t want to compromise on the person I was marrying. I was deeply alone before I met Priyanka. But now I feel at home. It’s been five years. We are fortunate to have two amazing children, and every day I fall more and more in love with my wife. An arranged marriage also brings the romance of being discovered over time, ”he said.

Govinda and Sunita

Govinda married Sunita in 1987. They share one of the strongest marriages in B-town. It is believed that Sunita was the choice of Govinda’s mothers. The couple have two children – a daughter, Narmmadaa Ahuja, and a son, Yashvardhan Ahuja. Narmmadaa was born on July 16, 1988 and is affectionately known as Tina and is an actress by profession. Yashvardhan was born in 1997 and is preparing for his Bollywood debut.

These are just a few of the many celebrities who love their arranged marriages!